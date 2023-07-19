Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 19, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
WP to hold media conference over ‘inappropriate exchange’ between Leon Perera, Nicole Seah
The WP had said it was looking into a video clip circulating online that appears to show Mr Perera stroking the hand of a woman who looks like Ms Seah at a restaurant.
Iswaran leaves CPIB headquarters about 10 hours after being spotted there
Mr Iswaran, who is being investigated by the anti-graft body, entered and left the building unaccompanied.
Is the PAP brand in trouble?
The recent spate of corruption and sex scandals in the party has raised questions about whether the party has lowered its standards, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Singapore passport replaces Japan’s as world’s most powerful
Japan dropped to third in the ranking, with visa-free access to 189 destinations around the world.
The disappearing act of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang
At this stage, there can be only two logical explanations for his disappearance - he is either ill or in trouble, writes Tan Dawn Wei.
Deflation risk looms in China following lacklustre Q2 growth
China’s retail sales in June grew 3.1 per cent, slowing sharply from a 12.7 per cent spike in May.
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
Sim Lian scores top bid of $828.8m for Jalan Tembusu state land tender
Meanwhile, an executive condominium (EC) site in Tampines Street 62 has garnered strong interest due to robust take-up at recent EC launches.
Fly with the RSAF: 2,500 tickets available as part of 55th anniversary celebrations
The RSAF55 Open House will take place on Sept 9 and 10 at Paya Lebar Air Base – the first physical open house in seven years.
Pursuing their motocross dreams across the Causeway
What drives this family’s passion for the sport? Yong Li Xuan joins them in Johor to find out.