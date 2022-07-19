Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 19.
Sunak widens lead in race to become UK PM after Tory party vote
Returning S'poreans hit by delays at Heathrow airport due to manpower crunch
S'pore organisations among most targeted in the world by ransomware attacks, study finds
Scam victims often manipulated into thinking 'emotively': Experts
Interactive: A makeover for this 110-year-old Catholic church in S’pore
St Joseph’s Church in Victoria Street has reopened after extensive restoration works.
Sri Lanka parties vie for president's post as protesters reject all contenders
Political parties in Sri Lanka are struggling to find common ground to pick a new president to lead the country out of bankruptcy.
Bodyguard’s death: Indonesian police general suspended
The injuries on the bodyguard's body were not consistent with a police statement that he had died in a one-on-one gun fight.
Nearly half of EU territory at risk of drought
A European Commission report said 46% of the EU's territory was exposed to warning-level drought.
askST Jobs: I feel mentally exhausted working from home. What can I do?
A big downside of working from home is being unable to properly "knock off" even after working hours.
Fuss-free ways to save money that could be worth a shot as inflation bites
