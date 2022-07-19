Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 19

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 19.

Sunak widens lead in race to become UK PM after Tory party vote

Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak won the support of 115 Tory lawmakers.

READ MORE HERE

Returning S'poreans hit by delays at Heathrow airport due to manpower crunch

Some had to wait over an hour to clear security checks.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore organisations among most targeted in the world by ransomware attacks, study finds

Despite this, businesses here tend to prioritise recovery rather than prevention.

READ MORE HERE

Scam victims often manipulated into thinking 'emotively': Experts

Singapore saw at least $633 million stolen in scams last year. 

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: A makeover for this 110-year-old Catholic church in S’pore

St Joseph’s Church in Victoria Street has reopened after extensive restoration works.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka parties vie for president's post as protesters reject all contenders

Political parties in Sri Lanka are struggling to find common ground to pick a new president to lead the country out of bankruptcy.

READ MORE HERE

Bodyguard’s death: Indonesian police general suspended

The injuries on the bodyguard's body were not consistent with a police statement that he had died in a one-on-one gun fight.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly half of EU territory at risk of drought

A European Commission report said 46% of the EU's territory was exposed to warning-level drought.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: I feel mentally exhausted working from home. What can I do?

A big downside of working from home is being unable to properly "knock off" even after working hours. 

READ MORE HERE

Fuss-free ways to save money that could be worth a shot as inflation bites

Spending less on convenience and looking for deals are some ways to save money.

READ MORE HERE

