Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 19

Fencing, mandatory SafeEntry to be implemented at more markets amid rise in Covid-19 cases: MOH

The added access control will better enable contact tracing to ring-fence cases, MOH said.

Reduced capacity for physical sports and dance CCAs in schools; group sizes down from 5 to 2

MOE said group sizes should also be reduced from five to two people.

Seniors not vaccinated against Covid-19 should stay at home as much as possible, go out for only essential reasons: Lawrence Wong

By doing so, they will reduce risk of catching the virus and developing severe illness, he said.

3 more markets and food centres, 4 more KTV clubs linked to Covid-19 cases

Fishmongers at Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre, Jurong Central Plaza and Shunfu Mart are affected.

Years 1-4 students at Raffles Institution, P2 pupils at Yangzheng Primary to be on HBL after positive Covid-19 tests

A stall assistant at RI's school canteen tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

'It’s terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

“The German language can barely describe the devastation that’s taken place," she said.

NTU-led team uncovers way to use tamarind shells to conduct electricity

Tamarind shells are rich in carbon and porous in nature, and this makes them an ideal material with which to make conductive sheets.

Hard for digital currency to catch on as form of payment in Singapore

Too few mainstream merchants are accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, say industry watchers.

Singapore charities find creative ways to raise funds amid Covid-19

From virtual escape rooms to tapping e-commerce sites, charities are getting more creative to raise funds amid the pandemic.

Olympics: Team S'pore check into 'little town of our own' at Tokyo Games Village

Paddler Feng Tianwei, swimmer Joseph Schooling, fencer Amita Berthier are among those who have arrived.

