Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 19

Singapore GE2020: What lies ahead?

Post the general election, Insight examines whether the results signal a new normal, and looks at issues that surfaced - population, race, minimum wage and trade pacts.

Birthday joy for grandma, the longest-staying Covid-19 patient at NUH

Choy Wai Chee, 58, has been in a life-and-death fight against Covid-19 for the past four months.

When will it be safe to work out at gyms or go on vacation?

Opinions differ widely on when it is safe to restart these activities.

Hopes high for Singapore-Malaysia cross-border travel

For people stuck on either side of the Causeway, the possible resumption of cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia is cause for optimism.

Find out when you can collect NDP packs at CCs and RCs

Each household can collect one Singapore Together Pack.

PAP has to work hard to appeal to young voters and address economic concerns, says Lawrence Wong

It also has to address the "economic pains" of the middle-aged sandwiched class to better the 61.2 per cent vote share it received in GE2020, he added in a speech to party activists.

PAP's openness to sharing information will determine extent of realistic policy alternatives, says WP's Pritam Singh

He was responding to National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who said in a speech to PAP activists that the WP "cannot just continue asking the Government questions".

A poor man's version of an anime cosplayer, I was a bamboozle of a Taichi Yagami

John Lui was cast as a low-budget, last-minute mascot for the latest Digimon Adventure movie.

Uneasy about security law, Hong Kong residents weigh their options abroad

Investors are seeking to diversify their assets and buy second homes further from Beijing's reach.

6 tips on investing during the downturn

Making informed bets beats merely following the herd any day.

