Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 18, 2023

Govt has to address questions raised over Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui affair: Observers
There are questions about the gaps in the timeline of how things happened and the information that is being made public, said an expert.
5 things about Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin who resigned over affair with MP Cheng Li Hui
Who is Cheng Li Hui: 5 things to know about the MP
Ms Cheng started volunteering in Tampines East in early 2015 and was fielded in PAP’s Tampines GRC team in the general election later that year.
CPIB Iswaran probe: Ong Beng Seng back in S’pore after being allowed to travel to Bali while on bail
He returned on a private jet on Monday afternoon, accompanied by his wife, Mrs Christina Ong.
New private home sales plunge due to lack of major launches
In June, developers held back on new launches due to the school holidays, releasing a mere 31 new units.
S'pore key exports extend slump; analysts cautious on prospect of recovery this year
The fall continues to reflect the challenge trade-oriented sectors such as manufacturing face amid headwinds in the global environment, said an expert.
There are tons I can improve on, says Shanti Pereira after historic sprint double at Asian meet
She became Singapore’s first gold medallist at the Asian meet by winning the 100m title before adding the 200m crown.
China’s road to recovery set to be bumpy, with economists still unimpressed by progress
China’s gross domestic product expanded 6.3 per cent year on year in the second quarter, below the market forecast of 7.3 per cent.
Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge
The bridge was already partially destroyed in a truck bomb attack in October 2022, blamed by Moscow on Ukraine but denied by Kyiv.
Social media and mental health: Delete the apps to protect child?
Instead of taking extreme measures, address underlying issues with a balanced approach, says the writer.