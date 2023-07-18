Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 18, 2023

Updated
Published
37 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Govt has to address questions raised over Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui affair: Observers

There are questions about the gaps in the timeline of how things happened and the information that is being made public, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

5 things about Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin who resigned over affair with MP Cheng Li Hui

Mr Tan, who is 54, was previously the minister for social and family development.

READ MORE HERE

Who is Cheng Li Hui: 5 things to know about the MP

Ms Cheng started volunteering in Tampines East in early 2015 and was fielded in PAP’s Tampines GRC team in the general election later that year.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

CPIB Iswaran probe: Ong Beng Seng back in S’pore after being allowed to travel to Bali while on bail

He returned on a private jet on Monday afternoon, accompanied by his wife, Mrs Christina Ong.

READ MORE HERE

New private home sales plunge due to lack of major launches

In June, developers held back on new launches due to the school holidays, releasing a mere 31 new units.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore key exports extend slump; analysts cautious on prospect of recovery this year

The fall continues to reflect the challenge trade-oriented sectors such as manufacturing face amid headwinds in the global environment, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

There are tons I can improve on, says Shanti Pereira after historic sprint double at Asian meet

She became Singapore’s first gold medallist at the Asian meet by winning the 100m title before adding the 200m crown.

READ MORE HERE

China’s road to recovery set to be bumpy, with economists still unimpressed by progress

China’s gross domestic product expanded 6.3 per cent year on year in the second quarter, below the market forecast of 7.3 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge

The bridge was already partially destroyed in a truck bomb attack in October 2022, blamed by Moscow on Ukraine but denied by Kyiv.

READ MORE HERE

Social media and mental health: Delete the apps to protect child?

Instead of taking extreme measures, address underlying issues with a balanced approach, says the writer. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top