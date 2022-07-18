Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 18.
Unmanned aircraft hobbyists welcome dedicated area but say flying over water has setbacks
Permits are still required for those who fly an unmanned aircraft above 25kg and those who do non-recreational flying.
Crucial for S'pore to have a voice at global forums like G-20: DPM Wong
Singapore deeply feels the impact of major global moves as it is a small and open nation, he said.
Man reunited with his 8 siblings at the age of 59: 'I got the closure that I needed'
Mr Richard Yong, who was adopted, had worked with one of his brothers - without either of them knowing they were related.
Money changers see higher demand for euro, US dollar amid stronger Singdollar
Demand spiked after the move by MAS to tighten monetary policy, according to these businesses.
S'pore farms hit by rising costs forced to raise prices, but demand is up amid food security threats
Inflation and supply chain disruptions have been driving up costs of feed, seeds and fertilisers.
NDP 2022 packs to carry 22 designs by people with disabilities
Got a sore throat? British study says it is more likely to be Covid-19 than a cold
Earlier symptoms such as fever and loss of taste and smell were now the least reported symptoms, according to the study.
askST: What do we know about the oral antiviral drugs used to treat Covid-19?
All polyclinics and more primary care clinics can now prescribe oral antiviral drugs to eligible Covid-19 patients.
It's Marcos' turn to walk the South China Sea tightrope
How he uses the leverage given is not just a measure of domestic sentiment but also his response to the tug-of-war between the US and China, says US correspondent Charissa Yong.
Singapore could see 5,000 tonnes of solar panel waste in next 2 years
The Republic is aiming to ramp up solar energy deployment to at least two gigawatt-peak by 2030 as part of the Singapore Green Plan.