Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 18.

Businesses scramble for alternative supplies of fresh seafood as Jurong Fishery Port shuts over Covid-19 cases

Consumers snapped up seafood amid growing concern over impending shortage after the Jurong Fishery Port was closed until July 31.

S'pore's F&B operators fear falling into a deeper hole with new Covid-19 restrictions on dining in

Some in industry say there’s not enough time to react, while others call for more government assistance.

12 more markets and food centres linked to Covid-19 cases: MOH

Most cases are fishmongers who came into contact with stallholders at Jurong Fishery Port.

URA seeks ideas from Singaporeans for long-term land use plans

The long-term planning review will focus on resilience, flexibility and inclusiveness.

He's 34, she's 51: More couples in Singapore bridging the age gap

Age gap is less of an issue now due to changing gender norms, say experts.

A time to repair, build and make things better

The Straits Times has seen its fortunes ebb and flow over its 176 years. Now comes a time to build on the trust that ST readers have in it as it transitions to a new era, says ST editor Warren Fernandez.

ISD watching social media, gaming platforms for terror-related activity

With kids spending more time online, extremist groups may be indoctrinating them there.

Fewer high-income earners feel very happy: IPS study

While money is important, a recent survey shows your level of happiness is not dependent on how much you earn.

K-pop stars, K-pop dramas hit by anti-China sentiment in South Korea

Some Chinese K-pop stars deemed insensitive amid growing wave of anti-Beijing sentiment.

8 lookout towers to check out in S'pore

You can trek, bird watch and soak in sweeping views of nature.

