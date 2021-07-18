Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 18.
Businesses scramble for alternative supplies of fresh seafood as Jurong Fishery Port shuts over Covid-19 cases
Consumers snapped up seafood amid growing concern over impending shortage after the Jurong Fishery Port was closed until July 31.
S'pore's F&B operators fear falling into a deeper hole with new Covid-19 restrictions on dining in
Some in industry say there’s not enough time to react, while others call for more government assistance.
12 more markets and food centres linked to Covid-19 cases: MOH
Most cases are fishmongers who came into contact with stallholders at Jurong Fishery Port.
URA seeks ideas from Singaporeans for long-term land use plans
The long-term planning review will focus on resilience, flexibility and inclusiveness.
He's 34, she's 51: More couples in Singapore bridging the age gap
Age gap is less of an issue now due to changing gender norms, say experts.
A time to repair, build and make things better
The Straits Times has seen its fortunes ebb and flow over its 176 years. Now comes a time to build on the trust that ST readers have in it as it transitions to a new era, says ST editor Warren Fernandez.
ISD watching social media, gaming platforms for terror-related activity
With kids spending more time online, extremist groups may be indoctrinating them there.
Fewer high-income earners feel very happy: IPS study
While money is important, a recent survey shows your level of happiness is not dependent on how much you earn.
K-pop stars, K-pop dramas hit by anti-China sentiment in South Korea
Some Chinese K-pop stars deemed insensitive amid growing wave of anti-Beijing sentiment.
8 lookout towers to check out in S'pore
You can trek, bird watch and soak in sweeping views of nature.