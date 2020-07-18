Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 18.

Coronavirus: Community cases remain low but Singapore should prepare for second wave, says Gan Kim Yong

It is not the time to be complacent as "we are not out of the woods yet", he warned.

Travellers entering S'pore after visiting Japan, HK, Australia's Victoria state must serve SHN at dedicated facilities

The new measures come as these places have seen a recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

All foreign workers in dorms could be tested for Covid-19 before mid-August

However, there might still be positive cases among this group of workers, even after all of them have been cleared.

Why dorms with lower Covid-19 prevalence were cleared first

There were concerns that the strategy to clear dorms with fewer cases first had put more workers at risk.

Coronavirus: Leisure travel may not be possible this year, says Lawrence Wong

Singapore's travel advisory position is unlikely to change in the near term.

Two baby girls among new imported coronavirus cases

One is a dependant's pass holder and the other is a long-term pass holder.

Join experts at ST webinar as they discuss Covid-19, six months on

Some of the topics to be discussed include what scientists have learnt about the virus and what the resurgence in cases overseas means for Singapore.

Coronavirus: What China got right in preventing a second wave

What the country did right in managing the virus could have valuable lessons for others in the region now battling resurgences.

DNA tests being done after remains found near where missing Singaporean was last seen in Western Australia

His family has been in quarantine since arriving in Perth.

Hackers tell the story of the Twitter attack from the inside

Investigations show the attack was not the work of a nation-state or a sophisticated group of hackers.

