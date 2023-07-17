Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 17, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
5 cents each: Drop in plastic bag use likely, but people will still bag their rubbish
The challenge is to get people to understand why it is important to protect the environment, instead of just pushing them to use fewer bags by making them more expensive.
All households to get 6 ART kits by Sept 30
The kits will be valid for use in the year-end when most respiratory viruses may spread more easily globally.
S’pore seeks deeper people-to-people and business links with India amid excellent ties: DPM Wong
He is in India on a five-day visit to attend the third G-20 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting.
What should I do if a tree falls on me or my property?
I paid AI for professional headshots: Is that image actually me?
Generative artificial intelligence can now help shape how we present ourselves to the world, but experts say limitations remain.
Shanti Pereira wins 200m for double gold at Asian championships
The Singaporean crossed the line in 22.70sec, ahead of India’s Jyothi Yarraji (23.13) and China’s Li Yuting (23.25).
Favourites to win, but PH-BN unity will be tested by Negeri Sembilan election
Which seats to contest in the state polls and who gets to be chief minister are yet to be decided.
Do not download fake Anti Scam Centre app onto Android devices: Police
In this variant, victims would receive a fake SMS claiming to be from the Anti-Scam Centre.
What’s at stake in the US-China quest for quantum dominance
The race is fought in the rather esoteric realm of quantum physics. But the potential real-life applications are vast, says Japan correspondent Walter Sim.
Minor Issues: Coming to terms with dad guilt and dad doubt
There’s no shame in experiencing some level of dad guilt. We feel dad guilt because we care, says the writer.