Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 17, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

5 cents each: Drop in plastic bag use likely, but people will still bag their rubbish

The challenge is to get people to understand why it is important to protect the environment, instead of just pushing them to use fewer bags by making them more expensive.

READ MORE HERE

All households to get 6 ART kits by Sept 30

The kits will be valid for use in the year-end when most respiratory viruses may spread more easily globally.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore seeks deeper people-to-people and business links with India amid excellent ties: DPM Wong

He is in India on a five-day visit to attend the third G-20 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

What should I do if a tree falls on me or my property?

Who can I claim compensation from if a tree damages my property or injures me?

READ MORE HERE

I paid AI for professional headshots: Is that image actually me?

Generative artificial intelligence can now help shape how we present ourselves to the world, but experts say limitations remain.

READ MORE HERE

Shanti Pereira wins 200m for double gold at Asian championships

The Singaporean crossed the line in 22.70sec, ahead of India’s Jyothi Yarraji (23.13) and China’s Li Yuting (23.25).

READ MORE HERE

Favourites to win, but PH-BN unity will be tested by Negeri Sembilan election

Which seats to contest in the state polls and who gets to be chief minister are yet to be decided.

READ MORE HERE

Do not download fake Anti Scam Centre app onto Android devices: Police

In this variant, victims would receive a fake SMS claiming to be from the Anti-Scam Centre.

READ MORE HERE

What’s at stake in the US-China quest for quantum dominance

The race is fought in the rather esoteric realm of quantum physics. But the potential real-life applications are vast, says Japan correspondent Walter Sim.

READ MORE HERE

Minor Issues: Coming to terms with dad guilt and dad doubt

There’s no shame in experiencing some level of dad guilt. We feel dad guilt because we care, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top