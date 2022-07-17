Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 22.

New Sers 50-year lease option: A solution now, but a tangle down the road?

50-year lease replacement flats may bring more uncertainty later when it comes to market value and attractiveness to potential buyers.

READ MORE HERE

2 cases of new Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 found in S'pore: MOH

MOH said there is currently no evidence to indicate the sub-variant has substantially different virulence or severity compared with its Omicron predecessors.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore was destination in a hurry for Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa: Observers

No arrest warrant for him has been issued, but there is talk he is looking for a destination that could grant him asylum.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: Laughter is good business, say S'pore's gag kings

Karl Mak and Adrian Ang vowed never to work together after a failed blogshop, but reconnected to form popular meme maker SGAG.

READ MORE HERE 

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee, Ho Ching receive royal honours from Brunei Sultan

PM Lee received The Most Esteemed Family Order, while Madam Ho received The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa - First Class.

READ MORE HERE

A year after alleged murder in school, RVHS community has moved forward: MOE

There are more counsellors on campus, and the school has set up a hub for student wellness.

READ MORE HERE

Heartland 'well-being circles' to be formed to safeguard mental health of S'poreans

Community volunteers, grassroots leaders and social service partners will be mobilised in neighbourhoods to support residents. 

READ MORE HERE

Couples willing to spend more for weddings after 2-year delay

This is despite rising inflation adding to the cost of holding such events.

READ MORE HERE

Korea’s southern charms: Stunning vistas, seafood and a purple island in Jeollanam-do

Tourism has only recently arrived in Jeollanam-do, South Korea's greenest and least developed province. For those considering exploring the south-western end of the Korean peninsula, here are some of the experiences on offer.

Everything on Purple Island - the bridge, roads, houses and fields - is washed in purple hues.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Not 'brave' enough, says Loh Kean Yew after Singapore Open semi-final defeat

He lost 21-17, 21-14 to Indonesia's sixth-ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

READ MORE HERE

