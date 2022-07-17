Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 22.
New Sers 50-year lease option: A solution now, but a tangle down the road?
50-year lease replacement flats may bring more uncertainty later when it comes to market value and attractiveness to potential buyers.
2 cases of new Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 found in S'pore: MOH
MOH said there is currently no evidence to indicate the sub-variant has substantially different virulence or severity compared with its Omicron predecessors.
S'pore was destination in a hurry for Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa: Observers
No arrest warrant for him has been issued, but there is talk he is looking for a destination that could grant him asylum.
Lunch with Sumiko: Laughter is good business, say S'pore's gag kings
Karl Mak and Adrian Ang vowed never to work together again after a failed blogshop venture, but came back to start popular meme site SGAG.
PM Lee, Ho Ching receive royal honours from Brunei Sultan
PM Lee received The Most Esteemed Family Order, while Madam Ho received The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa - First Class.
A year after alleged murder in school, RVHS community has moved forward: MOE
There are more counsellors on campus, and the school has set up a hub for student wellness.
Heartland 'well-being circles' to be formed to safeguard mental health of S'poreans
Community volunteers, grassroots leaders and social service partners will be mobilised in neighbourhoods to support residents.
Couples willing to spend more for weddings after 2-year delay
Korea’s southern charms: Stunning vistas, seafood and a purple island in Jeollanam-do
Everything on Purple Island - the bridge, roads, houses and fields - is washed in purple hues.