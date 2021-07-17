Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 17.
Jurong Fishery Port, Hong Lim Market, Jalan Besar eatery closed as 2 new Covid-19 clusters surface
Seven cases were linked to each of the two new clusters.
29 women arrested in operation targeting pivoted KTVs; 10 to be deported
A total of 29 women aged between 20 and 47 were arrested.
Singapore to tighten Covid-19 measures from July 19: What you need to know
MOH has announced a calibrated tightening of some measures to contain the spread in the community.
South-east Asia's Covid-19 vaccine scramble
ST reports on the vaccination roll-out in South-east Asia and its critical role in stemming a fresh wave fueled by the Delta variant.
Singapore to donate Covid-19 vaccines under global initiative to other countries: PM Lee
The Republic intends to donate its excess vaccines under the Covax initiative to other countries.
Only 6 of first 88 cases in KTV Covid-19 cluster fully vaccinated; patrons included 19-year-old
The cases included individuals between the ages of 19 and 60.
Airlines, hotels and travel agents in S'pore hunker down for long haul
Companies are still cautiously optimistic that the good times will roll again once the pandemic blows over
Former school building in S'pore now a hub for farming, childcare
The re-imagining of the old Henderson Secondary School is an exercise in recycling buildings.
High Court dismisses appeal by couple convicted of assaulting domestic helper
They assaulted the maid on multiple occasions before she escaped by climbing out of a window.
Man tasered, arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at coffee shop patrons, charging at cop near Lavender MRT
The man reportedly turned hostile towards paramedics and members of the public who were attending to him after he fell.