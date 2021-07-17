Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 17.

Jurong Fishery Port, Hong Lim Market, Jalan Besar eatery closed as 2 new Covid-19 clusters surface

Seven cases were linked to each of the two new clusters.

READ MORE HERE

29 women arrested in operation targeting pivoted KTVs; 10 to be deported

A total of 29 women aged between 20 and 47 were arrested.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to tighten Covid-19 measures from July 19: What you need to know

MOH has announced a calibrated tightening of some measures to contain the spread in the community.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

South-east Asia's Covid-19 vaccine scramble

ST reports on the vaccination roll-out in South-east Asia and its critical role in stemming a fresh wave fueled by the Delta variant.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to donate Covid-19 vaccines under global initiative to other countries: PM Lee

The Republic intends to donate its excess vaccines under the Covax initiative to other countries.

READ MORE HERE

Only 6 of first 88 cases in KTV Covid-19 cluster fully vaccinated; patrons included 19-year-old

The cases included individuals between the ages of 19 and 60.

READ MORE HERE

Airlines, hotels and travel agents in S'pore hunker down for long haul

Companies are still cautiously optimistic that the good times will roll again once the pandemic blows over

READ MORE HERE

Former school building in S'pore now a hub for farming, childcare

The re-imagining of the old Henderson Secondary School is an exercise in recycling buildings.

READ MORE HERE

High Court dismisses appeal by couple convicted of assaulting domestic helper

They assaulted the maid on multiple occasions before she escaped by climbing out of a window.

READ MORE HERE

Man tasered, arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at coffee shop patrons, charging at cop near Lavender MRT

The man reportedly turned hostile towards paramedics and members of the public who were attending to him after he fell.

READ MORE HERE