Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 17

Are GRCs still PAP fortresses after this GE?

Political analysts say GE2020 has shown the PAP that there is no safe haven, but the GRC system remains a difficult obstacle for opposition parties to surmount.

Coronavirus: NCID says no cases of reinfection among recovered patients in Singapore

While there have been several reports from abroad about the progressive decline in the level of antibodies in recovered patients, these need to be further evaluated.

RWS casino among new places visited by infectious coronavirus patients

Three visits were recorded at the casino, on July 4, 5 and 6.

New contact tracing device and check-in system on trial at worksite

The move is said to be necessary to avoid contributing to another wave of infections and business shutdowns.

Experts devise report card on Covid-19 response

It outlines seven indicators that could signal if countries are ready to ease lockdowns.

Singapore ambassador to Japan responds to Nikkei Asian Review opinion piece on Covid-19 outbreak and election

Author Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh said that lapses by the Government had led to Singapore having more than 44,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, a point refuted by Mr Peter Tan.

A coronavirus resurgence is threatening Asia's hopes for reopening economies

Newly reopened businesses may have to shut once more, and plans to resume cross-border travel may be put on ice.

China's economy has bounced back from historic contraction, but is it sustainable?

That China can present positive GDP growth mere months after controlling the Covid-19 outbreak is a beacon of hope for much of the world trying to get back on its feet.

Temperatures to dip to 22 deg C on some days as wet weather set to continue in July

Short-duration, moderate to heavy thundery showers between the late morning and afternoon on many days are expected.

#Stayhome guide for Friday: Watch L'Arietta's A Singapore Trilogy, cook health-giving soup and more

Kopi, laksa and window shopping are quintessentially Singaporean pursuits. So it is no surprise that they are celebrated in chamber opera company L'arietta's A Singapore Trilogy.

