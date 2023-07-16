Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 16, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Dorm rentals continue to climb despite more beds, constraining growth in foreign worker numbers

MOM warned that demand for migrant worker housing here cannot continue to increase unabated.

READ MORE HERE

Several carmakers shipping EVs here that are almost uniquely Singapore

This is in response to the Republic's unique certificate of entitlement system.

READ MORE HERE

22 dead, 14 missing in South Korea after heavy rain, floods

South Korea is at the peak of its summer monsoon season.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Why you should say ‘no’ to people selling financial products on the streets

MAS is calling for a stop to tactics such as approaching people in high foot traffic places or knocking on doors of homes.

READ MORE HERE

Self-help groups in S’pore can cooperate to help more vulnerable people: Tharman

It is in the interest of all Singaporeans that every community progresses and succeeds, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song ‘deliberating’ bid for Singapore presidency

Mr Ng retired from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund in 2013 after 27 years there.

READ MORE HERE

Oxford student from Singapore goes viral for speaking 11 languages

The 23-year-old polyglot uses his knowledge of 11 languages for social causes.

READ MORE HERE

China launches its first open-source desktop operating system as it moves to cut use of US tech

The project is Beijing’s latest move to build greater self-sufficiency amid tech sanctions by the US.

READ MORE HERE

Toy-based movies are shameless money grabs and there is nothing wrong with that

Companies have normalised commercial exploitation of toys to an unprecedented level in popular culture, and cinema is just another step, says film correspondent John Lui.

READ MORE HERE

Jacky Cheung, 62, does split during S’pore concert, says he will perform here again in his 70s

Cheung told his fans: “Age does not limit what you can do. If I want to do a concert, I just do it. And if I want to do a split, who says I cannot do it?”

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top