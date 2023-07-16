Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 16, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Dorm rentals continue to climb despite more beds, constraining growth in foreign worker numbers
MOM warned that demand for migrant worker housing here cannot continue to increase unabated.
Several carmakers shipping EVs here that are almost uniquely Singapore
22 dead, 14 missing in South Korea after heavy rain, floods
Why you should say ‘no’ to people selling financial products on the streets
MAS is calling for a stop to tactics such as approaching people in high foot traffic places or knocking on doors of homes.
Self-help groups in S’pore can cooperate to help more vulnerable people: Tharman
It is in the interest of all Singaporeans that every community progresses and succeeds, he said.
Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song ‘deliberating’ bid for Singapore presidency
Oxford student from Singapore goes viral for speaking 11 languages
China launches its first open-source desktop operating system as it moves to cut use of US tech
The project is Beijing’s latest move to build greater self-sufficiency amid tech sanctions by the US.
Toy-based movies are shameless money grabs and there is nothing wrong with that
Companies have normalised commercial exploitation of toys to an unprecedented level in popular culture, and cinema is just another step, says film correspondent John Lui.
Jacky Cheung, 62, does split during S’pore concert, says he will perform here again in his 70s
Cheung told his fans: “Age does not limit what you can do. If I want to do a concert, I just do it. And if I want to do a split, who says I cannot do it?”