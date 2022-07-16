Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 16.

President flees, problems remain: What's next for Sri Lanka?

The road to recovery will be hard. But the protests show that sometimes, the man in the street can bring change.

Indonesia urges G-20 finance leaders to make progress in tackling global economic threats

"The cost of our failure to work together is more than what we can afford," said Indonesia's finance minister.

'Everything in the bus was a mess': 2 S'poreans recount tour bus-lorry collision in Malaysia

One said there would have been fewer injuries if seat belts were available on the bus.

Smiling and carefree: Little Ukrainian girl's last moments before Russian missile strike

Rockets launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea hit Vinnytsia, killing 23 people.

Chief money mule jailed 14 years over $40 million SkillsFuture scam

Sim Soon Lee received around $1 million in total commission and has not made any restitution.

33 primary schools oversubscribed in P1 registration's revamped phase 2A for alumni ties

Oversubscribed schools include Pei Hwa Presbyterian in Upper Bukit Timah and Gongshang Primary in Tampines.

Security officer makes police report on driver who allegedly drove over her foot at Balestier condo

She said the driver honked at her repeatedly and forced his way in.

Football: Singaporean fans serenade Liverpool to make National Stadium 'like Anfield'

Liverpool's visit to Singapore ended with a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace and claiming the Singapore Trophy 2022.

Fans began partying outside the National Stadium hours before the match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace started.

Singapore's urban farmers bring new ideas to the table

More people here are doing their part to boost national food security with edible gardens and urban farming plots.

Does jacking up a car's rear help fill the fuel tank all the way up?

Some drivers also spend time easing the nozzle trigger, hoping to maximise the amount going in while pumping petrol in JB.

