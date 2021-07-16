Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 16.

Patrons of KTV lounges must get tested to help rein in Covid-19 cluster

The ingredients of a runaway cluster are there, especially with a more infectious Delta variant circulating, says Joyce Teo.

First Covid-19 case in KTV cluster entered S'pore in Feb via familial ties lane

Short-term visitors cannot engage in any form of employment, or in any business, profession or occupation in Singapore, said ICA and MOM.

Ang Mo Kio murder victim lived with suspect, kept to himself, say neighbours

The man had lived in the flat at Block 562 for more than 10 years.

Uncovering the KTV 'butterfly' effect in Singapore as Covid-19 cluster grows to 88 cases

These lounges, which have pivoted to operate as food and beverage outlets, remain popular with men aged 20 to 50.

2 more KTV lounges in Parklane mall shut due to likely Covid-19 spread; KTV cluster grows to 88 cases

Six cases have also been linked to the emerging cluster at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi Avenue 4.

F&B licences for 3 former nightlife operators revoked over multiple Covid-19 breaches

Among other things, the outlets had failed to minimise interaction between staff and customers.

16-year-old who had cardiac arrest after vaccine jab out of ICU

His medical condition remains stable, said the Ministry of Health.

WHO experts warn 'more dangerous' Covid-19 variants could take hold

"The pandemic is nowhere near finished," WHO expert committee said.

Categorising Singaporeans by race: The CMIO system is 100 years old and needs an update

We must allow flexible identities to evolve beyond the four categories of Chinese, Malay, Indian and Others, says Chua Mui Hoong.

Blue Origin will fly 18-year-old paying customer to space on July 20

Oliver Daemen will become the youngest-ever astronaut.

