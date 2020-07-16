Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 16

Signs of young voters' crucial role in GE2020 outcome
The swing against the PAP among young voters might have been caused by events closer to Polling Day.
GE2020 shows a new political culture of a 'kinder and gentler politics' is emerging, says Chan Heng Chee
Observers have expressed a desire for rules to be applied to all political participants fairly, and for gerrymandering to be restrained, she noted.
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk among prominent figures to have been hacked
The accounts sent out tweets that promoted a cryptocurrency scam.
RWS workers face uncertain future after mass retrenchment exercise
It is understood that about 2,000 employees were laid off, but when asked, RWS did not want to confirm any figure.
China vows payback as US scraps Hong Kong's special status
"The US' attempts to obstruct the implementation of Hong Kong's national security law will never succeed," said a statement by China's Foreign Ministry.
S'pore's Covid-19 testing rate is tops in Asean, with over 1m swabs done
Singapore has conducted about 177,000 swabs per million population as at July 13.
Apple Orchard Road store among new places visited by infectious coronavirus patients
Tekka Centre and Bugis+ were also newly added by MOH to a list of places visited by infectious patients.
Coronavirus: Restaurants making sure safety measures carried out to keep customers safe
These include providing customers with disinfecting wipes to clean their utensils and having plastic partitions in between tables at some of the restaurants.
Readers catch star-studded ChildAid concert from home
The annual charity show, which went online for the first time this year, has raised $1.95 million as of last night.
#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Read The Lost Year by Gwee Li Sui, watch Glee to commemorate Naya Rivera and more
Years later, Ema will tell her children about the time no one visited anyone during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.