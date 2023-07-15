Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 15, 2023

Updated
Published
27 min ago

Transport Minister Iswaran arrested on Tuesday and released on bail: CPIB

He has had his passport impounded.

New homes set to be built on two sites in Simei; one near Upper Changi MRT station

URA's proposed amendment to its master plan involves rezoning two land parcels from educational to residential use.

Stuck in traffic: How drivers in Bengaluru, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul cope with gridlock

Some move house, others get up at 5am to beat the traffic.

More COEs available in next three months

All the COE categories, except for motorcycles, will see increased supply.

Protesters in Bangkok slam senators for not supporting their choice of Pita for PM

They warned of larger protests if a second parliamentary vote does not install the majority coalition's PM candidate.

Singapore’s Shanti Pereira claims 100m crown at Asian Athletics Championships

The 26-year-old clocked 11.20sec to lower her national record by 0.06sec.

Singapore’s oldest mum to a newborn in 2022 is 55 years old

A rare, but growing number of women aged 50 and older are giving birth with the help of egg donors.

Singapore and Malaysia discuss setting up Johor-Singapore special economic zone

A special task force will be established to draw up the terms of reference and broad areas of cooperation.

Three robot musketeers join Changi General Hospital, providing needed relief for nurses

The robots can deliver medicine, guide patients and provide blankets to visitors.

SMRT to tighten tender requirements for contractors to boost safety

The ultimate aim is to have zero accidents, said SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming.

