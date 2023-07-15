Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 15, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Transport Minister Iswaran arrested on Tuesday and released on bail: CPIB
New homes set to be built on two sites in Simei; one near Upper Changi MRT station
URA's proposed amendment to its master plan involves rezoning two land parcels from educational to residential use.
Stuck in traffic: How drivers in Bengaluru, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul cope with gridlock
More COEs available in next three months
Protesters in Bangkok slam senators for not supporting their choice of Pita for PM
They warned of larger protests if a second parliamentary vote does not install the majority coalition's PM candidate.
Singapore’s Shanti Pereira claims 100m crown at Asian Athletics Championships
Singapore’s oldest mum to a newborn in 2022 is 55 years old
A rare, but growing number of women aged 50 and older are giving birth with the help of egg donors.
Singapore and Malaysia discuss setting up Johor-Singapore special economic zone
A special task force will be established to draw up the terms of reference and broad areas of cooperation.