Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 15.
Sri Lankan leader Rajapaksa arrives in S'pore, tenders his resignation as president
Singdollar holds steady against US dollar, rises against peers after MAS surprise move
Despite Thursday's gains, the Singdollar is still down about 4 per cent against the greenback this year.
MAS acts to keep pace with global tightening tide amid rising inflation
Many economists here believe there could be one more MAS move prior to its traditional October statement, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
Worker dies after being struck by flying timber fragment
The 51-year-old Singaporean's death takes this year's workplace fatality count to 30.
Forward SG: Honesty needed about gaps in current social compact
Any update of the social compact should aim to make life easier for those who are struggling to get access to basic needs like food, housing and education, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Third local monkeypox case reported in Singapore
Tensions rise in Malaysia's ruling alliance over alleged deal between PM Ismail and Bersatu
The pact to create deputy prime minister post for Mr Muhyiddin’s party widens internal fault lines.
Meet the Singapore stylist to stars around the world
Hong Kong-based Singaporean Alvin Goh overcame rejection by cliquey local fashion circles to become a top-notch stylist.
Sentosa to bring back musical fountain as part of new beach bazaar
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump who helped build his empire, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, mother of Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric, was found dead on the stairs at her home, with no foul play suspected.