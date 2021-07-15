Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 15.

KTV Covid-19 cluster grows to 54 cases; 4 more KTV lounges closed

Free Covid-19 testing will be offered to those who visited the 4 KTV lounges or interacted with social hostesses.

20 foreign women nabbed for suspected involvement in vice activities at 3 KTV lounges

The women are of South Korean, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese nationalities.

KTV cluster will grow, with Covid-19 cases going under the radar: Experts

Contact tracing is much harder in such settings as patrons will be unwilling to come forward, they said.

43-year-old man nabbed for murder after man found dead with stab wounds in Punggol

The 46-year-old man was found with multiple wounds outside a residential unit along Sumang Walk.

Malaysian family infected with Covid-19 Delta variant despite staying at home since April

The highly infectious Delta variant has been detected in almost every state in Malaysia.

Over half of passengers on Dream Cruises ship with Covid-19 patient have disembarked

A number of passengers have been told to stay on board to await quarantine.

S'poreans can make the first move to help strengthen race relations: ST webinar panellists

Lessons could be drawn from the notion of everyday neighbourliness, they said.

Pilot programme to facilitate entry of more maids into S'pore

The pilot covers domestic workers from Indonesia and the Philippines for a start.

Binance among crypto exchange platforms ordered to hand over records to Torque's liquidators

Around $406 million has allegedly been misappropriated from trading platform Torque.

How Estonia leads in the world's digital thrust for 20 years

It was the first state in the world to hold elections over the Internet in 2005.

