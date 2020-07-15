Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 15

Lessons learnt from Singapore's first true Internet election

Online engagement, authenticity are vital, but may not always translate into votes.

ST175: Staying true to its mission from Day 1 from print to screen, ink to multimedia

Just as Singapore was an accidental nation, the newspaper you are holding in your hands is likely to have been born quite by chance.

ST175: More chapters to be written in story of Singapore, and ST, says PM Lee

He congratulates ST on its 175 years, saying this shows the trust people have in the paper.

62-year-old S'porean with history of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol dies from Covid-19 complications

He is the 27th patient to die from the virus here.

More Covid-19 cases among migrant workers expected as more from higher-risk dorms are tested

More than 215,000 workers have been tested and cleared so far - comprising around two-thirds of those living in dorms, the MOH noted.

Generation Grit: Stint in army detention barracks strengthened his resolve to finish his studies

When his family ran into financial difficulties, Mr Lee Rui Xuan dropped everything to help them.

Tackling the looming crisis in jobs

This extraordinary recession calls for unorthodox remedies, says Vikram Khanna.

Asean countries to stay the course despite US backing of international tribunal's South China Sea ruling against China

The US on Monday formally rejected China's claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea.

Wireless charging is the way forward

Marketing manager Koh Wei Ming, 37, bought a wireless charging stand last week, after his Apple iPhone X's charging pins became loose and he couldn't plug in the charging cable.

#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Stream charity concert ChildAid, cook spicy prawns and more

ChildAid 2020 - Virtually Yours, premieres at 8pm on The Business Times and The Straits Times websites, as well as their respective YouTube and Facebook channels.

