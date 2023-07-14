Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 14, 2023

Iswaran to remain in S'pore during leave of absence: Prime Minister’s Office

Mr Iswaran has been instructed by the Prime Minister to take leave of absence until the investigation is completed.

Indranee to address Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin’s hot mic incident at next Parliament sitting

The move to address the matter shows there is “sufficient gravity” to the language that was used by the Speaker, said Prof Eugene Tan.

Over 900 jobs for youth in NTUC initiative

Eligible job seekers can start applying for these vacancies through the career starter lab portal from Sept 1.

WHO cancer arm deems aspartame 'possible carcinogen'; consumption limits unchanged

The rulings are the outcome of two separate WHO expert panels.

Thai monarchy becomes focus of premiership debate

Strong conservative forces in Thailand meant PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat's bid was always going to be a long shot, writes Tan Hui Yee.

Smart wards: Singapore hospitals use technology to cope with manpower needs

Institutions here turn to smart tech to address challenges such as staff shortage and an increase in senior patients.

More can qualify for ComCare financial aid as income benchmark is raised from July 17

Applicants with a per capita household income of $800 or less a month will be eligible.

Month-long police-DBS ops prevents 3,900 people from losing over $21 million to scams

Over 4,600 SMS alerts were sent to the victims, disrupting more than 1,400 active scam cases.

China and Asean agree on guidelines to speed up South China Sea talks

China's top diplomat Wang Yi also welcomed the conclusion of the second reading of the COC for the South China Sea.

Shanti Pereira clocks 11.50sec to reach semis of Asian Athletics Championships

The 26-year-old, who placed fifth out of 25 runners, is in Friday's semi-finals along with fellow Singaporean Elizabeth-Ann Tan.

