Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 14

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 14.

16,870 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, normal spike after long weekend: MOH

"The seven-day moving average number of local cases has remained stable over the past week, at about 8,400," said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

NDP to return to heartland this year with fireworks, Red Lions jumps and carnivals

Chinook helicopters will execute the iconic flypast of the state flag across Singapore on Aug 9.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans leave for first Japan trip in 2 years, undeterred by spike in Covid-19 cases, controlled itineraries

With the current rules, tour agencies here say they need more time to arrange tours to Japan.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Sri Lanka's PM and acting President forms panel to de-escalate tensions

Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated that Parliament will choose a president on July 20.

READ MORE HERE

What does the world see in S'pore chefs that we do not?

Several home-grown chefs are doing well overseas, heading Michelin-starred restaurants. More must be done to raise the profile of Singaporean chefs working here, says food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

READ MORE HERE

Inside story of Abe and the 'Indo-Pacific'

It began with a then relatively low-ranking Japanese politician seeking a meeting with India’s prime minister Manmohan Singh, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool arrive in Singapore to much fanfare

So highly anticipated was Liverpool's return to the Republic that fans started gathering outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at 10am, eight hours before their estimated arrival time on July 13.

Nearly 300 fans gathered at Ritz-Carlton Hotel to welcome the Reds, who will face Palace in a friendly on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

1 euro is now worth 1 US dollar for the first time in 20 years

Some analysts say parity may not be the end point, but merely a stepping stone to further weakness.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Early exits for former world No. 1s at Singapore Open, but Loh and Yeo reach last 16

Tai and Ratchanok suffer injury, while Srikanth loses to fellow Indian in the first round of the Singapore Open.

READ MORE HERE

Six candidates still in race to replace UK PM Boris Johnson; two eliminated

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top