Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 14.
16,870 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, normal spike after long weekend: MOH
"The seven-day moving average number of local cases has remained stable over the past week, at about 8,400," said MOH.
NDP to return to heartland this year with fireworks, Red Lions jumps and carnivals
Chinook helicopters will execute the iconic flypast of the state flag across Singapore on Aug 9.
S'poreans leave for first Japan trip in 2 years, undeterred by spike in Covid-19 cases, controlled itineraries
With the current rules, tour agencies here say they need more time to arrange tours to Japan.
Sri Lanka's PM and acting President forms panel to de-escalate tensions
Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated that Parliament will choose a president on July 20.
What does the world see in S'pore chefs that we do not?
Several home-grown chefs are doing well overseas, heading Michelin-starred restaurants. More must be done to raise the profile of Singaporean chefs working here, says food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.
Inside story of Abe and the 'Indo-Pacific'
It began with a then relatively low-ranking Japanese politician seeking a meeting with India’s prime minister Manmohan Singh, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Football: Liverpool arrive in Singapore to much fanfare
Nearly 300 fans gathered at Ritz-Carlton Hotel to welcome the Reds, who will face Palace in a friendly on Friday.
1 euro is now worth 1 US dollar for the first time in 20 years
Some analysts say parity may not be the end point, but merely a stepping stone to further weakness.
Badminton: Early exits for former world No. 1s at Singapore Open, but Loh and Yeo reach last 16
Tai and Ratchanok suffer injury, while Srikanth loses to fellow Indian in the first round of the Singapore Open.
Six candidates still in race to replace UK PM Boris Johnson; two eliminated
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting.