Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 14

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 14.

KTV lounges at Balestier Point, Golden Mile Complex and Textile Centre probed for Covid-19 infection

Staff, visitors of WU Bistro in Golden Mile Complex, Club De Zara in Textile Centre will also be tested.

KTV lounge linked to Vietnamese social hostess Covid-19 cluster undergoes deep cleaning

Workers at Club Dolce and two other KTV lounges are being tested for Covid-19.

Home-grown music conductor Adrian Tan dies in his sleep aged 44

Tan was music director of the Singapore Wind Symphony and the Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra.

Chinese father reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search

The boy was two years and five months old when he was abducted in front of the family home in Shandong province.

Part of Singapore Quarry cliff breaks off, NParks monitoring stability

Preliminary assessments do not show any signs of further soil movement, NParks said.

Temperatures dip to as low as 22.5 deg C in S'pore; large trees fall amid heavy rain

PUB warned of flash flood risk as water levels in drains and canals reach 90 per cent in some areas.

SBS Transit apologises for outdated Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings on MRT train

The SBS apology follows a Facebook post by a netizen on the same day pointing out that the decorations were incorrect.

Hot spring and British naval history feature in NHB's Sembawang heritage trail

Thirty-one stops have been marked out after much research, and there are three routes to choose from.

Tech firms in China cancel weekend overtime to boost fertility rate, adhere to labour laws

Starting from August, employees at ByteDance will have two days off a week.

Former Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang bitten by dog on Instagram Live

"I saw that he was baring his teeth through the screen. I knew that I was going to get bitten," said Wang.

