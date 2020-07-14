Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 14
Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 14.
ELD to thoroughly review what went wrong on Polling Day
The ELD acknowledged that measures to protect people's health had "reduced the efficiency voters were used to in previous elections".
Newly elected MPs begin meet-the-people sessions over phone and Internet
These sessions will mostly take place virtually for now.
Virus cases in workers' dorms have not fallen as fast as expected: Experts
It is a clear sign that there are hidden reservoirs of infection there.
WHO says many countries 'heading in wrong direction' as global coronavirus cases rise above 13 million
The global number of new cases went up by one million in just five days.
MBS Casino and Seletar Mall visited by infectious coronavirus patients
A company was told to shut its premises for 14 days after three cases emerged.
Muhyiddin's slim win in Malaysia's Parliament shows pressing need for a larger mandate
The opposition can block government business if there are just four absentees from the ruling bench.
P1 registration: Is balloting likely at your primary school of choice?
Here’s a look at registration data and balloting information from the last 14 years to guide you in picking the right school for your child.
27 years' jail for parents of 5-year-old boy who was scalded with hot water, confined in cage before his death
They also confined him to a pet cage and pinched him with a pair of pliers.
More than 1,000 musicians belting out for ChildAid in 2 virtual choirs
The first performance will be one of the most internationally diverse virtual choirs ever assembled.
#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Create paint in the style of van Gogh, read a list of things that can still travel great distances and more
Try painting a self-portrait like the Dutch master.