Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 13, 2023

CPIB probe involving Iswaran a blow to Govt; important how it is managed: Observers
If not managed well, it could affect the party’s performance at the next general election, they added.
More details on injury coverage, CPF contributions for platform workers revealed
Platform companies Grab, ComfortDelGro, Foodpanda and Lalamove welcomed the latest development and supported the recommendations.
Vivian, Wang Yi discuss S’pore and China speeding up recovery in air travel, business links
The leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the 56th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta.
Malaysia invites proposals from private sector for S’pore-KL high-speed rail project
Singapore’s Transport Ministry said it had no updates since its last official statement in August 2022.
News anchor Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter at centre of explicit images row
Get well-card for Singapore? Keep it for yourself, Hong Kong
The protests are over now. But the city faces a different threat to its allure, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Big setback for Thailand’s Pita as legal cases mount on eve of PM vote
There was no indication if the developments would prevent him from contesting today’s vote.
Competition or market dominance – what’s best for S’pore consumers?
A small market may be dominated by a few big players, but smart regulation can keep their power in check, says the writer.