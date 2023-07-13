Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 13, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

CPIB probe involving Iswaran a blow to Govt; important how it is managed: Observers

If not managed well, it could affect the party’s performance at the next general election, they added.

More details on injury coverage, CPF contributions for platform workers revealed

Platform companies Grab, ComfortDelGro, Foodpanda and Lalamove welcomed the latest development and supported the recommendations.

Vivian, Wang Yi discuss S’pore and China speeding up recovery in air travel, business links

The leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the 56th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta.

Malaysia invites proposals from private sector for S’pore-KL high-speed rail project

Singapore’s Transport Ministry said it had no updates since its last official statement in August 2022.

News anchor Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter at centre of explicit images row

Police said no criminal offence had been committed.

Get well-card for Singapore? Keep it for yourself, Hong Kong

The protests are over now. But the city faces a different threat to its allure, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Big setback for Thailand’s Pita as legal cases mount on eve of PM vote

There was no indication if the developments would prevent him from contesting today’s vote.

Competition or market dominance – what’s best for S’pore consumers?

A small market may be dominated by a few big players, but smart regulation can keep their power in check, says the writer.

S'porean family of 8 misses Scoot flight to Macau after child found to have expiring passport

They plan to ask the budget carrier for compensation.

Coco Lee reportedly left HK$150m in properties to her mother, 86, and two sisters

The seven properties are said to be paid for in full.

