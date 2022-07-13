Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 13.
Fleeing Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in the Maldives
The 73-year-old leader, his wife and a bodyguard were driven under police escort to an undisclosed location after they arrived in a military aircraft from Sri Lanka.
PM Lee among S'poreans, Japanese residents to pay their last respects to late Shinzo Abe
PM Lee visited the residence of Ambassador Jun Yamazaki on Tuesday, where he paid his respects and signed the condolence book.
First air taxi flights in S'pore to take scenic route around Marina Bay if approved
The proposed flight over a 12km route, operated by air taxi pioneer Volocopter, is expected to be ready for launch in 2024.
Temasek sees stagflation risk rising as growth slows and inflation remains high
It now has a cautious outlook of the global economy and will slow its investment activities.
Seven Singapore restaurants win first Michelin star
Two restaurants have been added to S'pore's list of two-Michelin-starred establishments.
Lessons from the crypto carnage of recent months
The market turmoil has revealed hidden excesses and failed experiments, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to US$44 billion merger
Bitter truth about salted fish and its link to cancer
How did Loh Kean Yew and Viktor Axelsen's badminton bromance begin?
Duo share how a unique training arrangement has blossomed into a great friendship and rivalry, as the Singapore Badminton Open begins.
Nasa draws back curtain on Webb space telescope’s first full-colour images
All five of Webb's introductory targets were previously known to scientists, but Nasa officials promise Webb's imagery captures its subjects in an entirely new light, literally.