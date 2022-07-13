Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 13

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 13.

Fleeing Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in the Maldives

The 73-year-old leader, his wife and a bodyguard were driven under police escort to an undisclosed location after they arrived in a military aircraft from Sri Lanka.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee among S'poreans, Japanese residents to pay their last respects to late Shinzo Abe

PM Lee visited the residence of Ambassador Jun Yamazaki on Tuesday, where he paid his respects and signed the condolence book.

READ MORE HERE

First air taxi flights in S'pore to take scenic route around Marina Bay if approved

The proposed flight over a 12km route, operated by air taxi pioneer Volocopter, is expected to be ready for launch in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Temasek sees stagflation risk rising as growth slows and inflation remains high

It now has a cautious outlook of the global economy and will slow its investment activities.

READ MORE HERE

Seven Singapore restaurants win first Michelin star

Two restaurants have been added to S'pore's list of two-Michelin-starred establishments.

READ MORE HERE

Lessons from the crypto carnage of recent months

The market turmoil has revealed hidden excesses and failed experiments, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to US$44 billion merger

The lawsuit accused Musk of “a long list” of violations of the merger agreement.

READ MORE HERE

Bitter truth about salted fish and its link to cancer

What is in salted fish that triggers the increased risk?

READ MORE HERE

How did Loh Kean Yew and Viktor Axelsen's badminton bromance begin?

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and world champion Loh Kean Yew talk about their relationship, why Axelsen has opened himself up to his rivals with his training camp, and what Kean Yew has learnt.

Duo share how a unique training arrangement has blossomed into a great friendship and rivalry, as the Singapore Badminton Open begins.

READ MORE HERE

Nasa draws back curtain on Webb space telescope’s first full-colour images

All five of Webb's introductory targets were previously known to scientists, but Nasa officials promise Webb's imagery captures its subjects in an entirely new light, literally.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top