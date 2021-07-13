Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 13.
Free Covid-19 testing for those who visited 3 KTV outlets, interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses
MOH also declared two new Covid-19 clusters on Monday.
S'pore gyms, fitness studios stay cautious despite relaxed curbs
Some gyms will continue to operate on reduced capacities despite the relaxed restrictions.
Restaurants rethink locations in CBD as work from home becomes norm
Eateries in such areas wrestle with high rent, but are unable to operate at their maximum capacity.
DPM Heng calls on Asean, China to explore building blocks of growth in the 'never normal'
Apart from deepening existing partnerships, Asean and China should exploring new areas of growth, he said.
Fair use changes to law in Singapore could make it easier to defend memes
Proposed changes to laws could make it easier to argue that certain uses of copyrighted material such as in memes might not entail infringement.
Bukit Batok bus collision: Bus driver arrested, most of those hospitalised have been discharged
The bus driver has been arrested for a rash act causing grievous hurt, police said.
Training for volunteers who work with prison inmates and ex-offenders in S'pore to be enhanced
The Singapore Prison Service has put up a tender calling for a fresh round of training courses.
Hyflux winding up hearing adjourned after intervention by Utico
White knight suitor Utico is making another last-ditch attempt to intervene in Hyflux's winding up process.
Afghanistan - calling it quits is not a strategy
Summing up the courage to bring a war which serves no clear purpose to an ignominious close does not amount to a strategy, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Visit us only if you're vaccinated: New scenarios for post-vaccine travel
With border restrictions still in place due to the pandemic, you will need more than just a passport to travel.