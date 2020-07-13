Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 13.

Singapore GE2020: PAP will have to review broader issues behind overall swing in votes, says Tan Chuan-Jin

Asked if he was disappointed with the election results, he said it "depends on how you want to look at it".

Singapore GE2020: WP considering new town council for Sengkang instead of expanding AHTC

"We believe Sengkang has the economies of scale for it to be a standalone town council," said WP chief Pritam Singh.

Singapore GE2020: West Coast PAP team grateful for majority support and has started work, says Iswaran

The team's immediate priority is to set up a town council that will oversee municipal matters in both West Coast GRC and Pioneer SMC.

Singapore GE2020: Progress Singapore Party will continue serving residents, to decide on NCMP seats on Monday, says Tan Cheng Bock

Plans include holding alternative Meet-the-People Sessions.

Singapore GE2020: Sights and sounds of a Covid election

ST's Picture Desk brings you a video wrap of the last two weeks of hustings that shook the political scene.

Holding and using phone while riding PMD, bicycle to be banned

Riders can use their devices only if they are mounted or used in a hands-free manner.

Airborne transmission unlikely to be big driver of disease, says expert

There are circumstances under which airborne transmission occurs, such as singing that generate more aerosols.

S'porean man who works at Shatec among 178 new Covid-19 cases

He is the only new case in the community as of Sunday.

Parliament test of Muhyiddin's majority could also yield timing for next Malaysian polls

Topping the list of business when the House reconvenes are motions to replace the incumbent speaker and his deputy.

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai tests positive for coronavirus: Indian official

Her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, was also Covid-19 positive.

