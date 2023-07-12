Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 12, 2023

Thailand PM Prayut announces retirement from politics

Mr Prayut will remain caretaker premier until a new government is formed.

FTX blow-up is ‘an aberration’ in early stage investments: Temasek CEO

It is “very difficult” to determine how an investment will turn out from the start, he added.

Asean foreign ministers start annual meetings in Jakarta; Timor-Leste joins for the first time

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Asean has immense potential for future growth.

Violet Oon’s bid to buy out business partner goes to trial after she rejects his $6m offer

The family alleges Mr Manoj Murjani's buyout offer was conditional on them not using the "Violet Oon" name forever.

Toa Payoh night market: The final countdown to closure

“I’ll be very sad when it closes,” said one customer. The open-air vegetable market is set to close on Aug 19.

Why the MAS’ $30.8 billion loss is a sideshow

What matters is whether it delivered on its core mandate to control inflation, which it did, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Five primary schools filled about half their places by the end of Phase 1

Phase 2A starts today and ends on Friday.

Nato welcomes Ukraine’s membership but stops short of invitation

It removes a key hurdle for Ukraine's membership, but fails to provide the timeline President Zelensky wanted.

Verdict still out on aspartame, but let’s focus on what we already know

Instead of worrying about a single ingredient such as an artificial sweetener, it may be wise to review the intake of ultra-processed foods, says the writer.

Asia’s best bars: 8 watering holes in Singapore make it to 51-100 list

Four Singapore bars made their debut, including Last Word in Purvis Street at No. 61.

