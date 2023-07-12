Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 12, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Thailand PM Prayut announces retirement from politics
FTX blow-up is ‘an aberration’ in early stage investments: Temasek CEO
It is “very difficult” to determine how an investment will turn out from the start, he added.
Asean foreign ministers start annual meetings in Jakarta; Timor-Leste joins for the first time
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Asean has immense potential for future growth.
Violet Oon’s bid to buy out business partner goes to trial after she rejects his $6m offer
The family alleges Mr Manoj Murjani's buyout offer was conditional on them not using the "Violet Oon" name forever.
Toa Payoh night market: The final countdown to closure
“I’ll be very sad when it closes,” said one customer. The open-air vegetable market is set to close on Aug 19.
Why the MAS’ $30.8 billion loss is a sideshow
What matters is whether it delivered on its core mandate to control inflation, which it did, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Five primary schools filled about half their places by the end of Phase 1
Nato welcomes Ukraine’s membership but stops short of invitation
It removes a key hurdle for Ukraine's membership, but fails to provide the timeline President Zelensky wanted.
Verdict still out on aspartame, but let’s focus on what we already know
Instead of worrying about a single ingredient such as an artificial sweetener, it may be wise to review the intake of ultra-processed foods, says the writer.
Asia’s best bars: 8 watering holes in Singapore make it to 51-100 list
Four Singapore bars made their debut, including Last Word in Purvis Street at No. 61.