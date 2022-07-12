Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 12.
Mourners gather at Tokyo temple to pay last respects to Shinzo Abe
A private funeral is scheduled today. Plans for a state funeral have not been announced.
7 bus interchanges to be upgraded with family-friendly facilities, more comfortable waiting areas
The interchanges in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Sengkang, Serangoon and Toa Payoh opened between 2004 and 2014.
Inflation rising but S'pore economy not at risk of overheating: Experts
Historical data suggests GDP growth rate and inflation are not near such risk levels.
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa flown to airbase amid exile rumours
Man who posted video of road rage incident in Tuas Second Link says doxxing should stop
Malaysian police are probing the duo in the red Kia for mischief, and a report has been lodged in Singapore for doxxing.
Crowds throng malls, parks on public holiday despite Covid-19 wave
Some said they had already caught Covid-19 before while others said they were fully vaccinated and take precautions.
Top 5 things to do in Desaru, a refreshed beach destination 1.5hr away
HDB to retain at least 2ha of Pang Sua Woodland, which will be developed for housing
Plans for a new Choa Chu Kang housing estate have been changed, following an environmental study and public feedback.
Religious organisations hope to pay less for leasehold land as Govt reviews tender policies
Review comes as some religious groups are having difficulty renewing leases for their sites owing to high costs.
Badminton: Local shuttlers eyeing home run at Singapore Open
Vast improvement in standards over past three years mean many are aiming high in preparation for Commonwealth Games.