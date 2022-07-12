Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 12

Updated
Published
13 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 12.

Mourners gather at Tokyo temple to pay last respects to Shinzo Abe

A private funeral is scheduled today. Plans for a state funeral have not been announced.

7 bus interchanges to be upgraded with family-friendly facilities, more comfortable waiting areas

The interchanges in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Sengkang, Serangoon and Toa Payoh opened between 2004 and 2014.

Inflation rising but S'pore economy not at risk of overheating: Experts

Historical data suggests GDP growth rate and inflation are not near such risk levels.

Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa flown to airbase amid exile rumours

Several local media reports speculated he was set to leave for Dubai later.

Man who posted video of road rage incident in Tuas Second Link says doxxing should stop

Malaysian police are probing the duo in the red Kia for mischief, and a report has been lodged in Singapore for doxxing.

Crowds throng malls, parks on public holiday despite Covid-19 wave

Some said they had already caught Covid-19 before while others said they were fully vaccinated and take precautions.

Top 5 things to do in Desaru, a refreshed beach destination 1.5hr away

Lounge in a luxurious resort or ride an all-terrain vehicle through a fruit farm.

HDB to retain at least 2ha of Pang Sua Woodland, which will be developed for housing

Plans for a new Choa Chu Kang housing estate have been changed, following an environmental study and public feedback.

Religious organisations hope to pay less for leasehold land as Govt reviews tender policies

Review comes as some religious groups are having difficulty renewing leases for their sites owing to high costs.

Badminton: Local shuttlers eyeing home run at Singapore Open

Vast improvement in standards over past three years mean many are aiming high in preparation for Commonwealth Games.

