Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 12.
Step up efforts to jab seniors ahead of shift to living with Covid-19: Experts
They warn that older folk are most prone to life-threatening illnesses and need protection.
'I'm old and dying, so what's the point of getting vaccinated?': Seniors in S'pore yet to get the Covid-19 jab
Despite being the first age group here to be offered vaccination, those aged 70 and above now have the lowest take-up rate.
1 in 3 HDB resale flat buyers paid cash over valuation this year
Analysts say, at current trajectory, resale prices will likely reach new record in second half of 2021.
Hawkers cautiously welcome dine-in for groups of five
Many unsure if business will pick up even as dining in is allowed for groups of up to five.
14 taken to hospital after bus collision at Bukit Batok interchange
Three drivers and 15 commuters were involved in the accident.
Football: Italy erupts in celebration after Euro 2020 triumph
Fireworks and music broke out across the country after the 3-2 shootout win, following a 1-1 draw after extra time.
19-year-old who did backflip in S'pore Zoo enclosure to be charged with criminal trespass
He allegedly trespassed into an enclosure and performed a backflip stunt on Dec 17 last year at about 5.40pm.
Branson completes Virgin Galactic flight, aiming to open up space tourism
The flight reinforces the hopes of space enthusiasts that travel to the final frontier may soon be available to private citizens.
Singapore intern scores six-figure deal for debut novel on high society
Her debut novel, The Fraud Squad, has been pitched as Crazy Rich Asians meets The Devil Wears Prada.
No screams for ice cream on Orchard Road amid Covid-19 pandemic
Uncle Chieng is a familiar face in Orchard Road, but gone are the days with long queues of eager customers.