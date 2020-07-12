Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 12

GE2020: Party leaders seek to heal rifts after heat of hustings

An unusual and hard-fought election, in which the opposition made significant gains, gave way to a sense of solidarity as political parties and politicians set aside their differences and promised to work for the good of Singapore.

A watershed election and new normal?

Analysts break down the hows and whys, and the underlying message from voters.

How WP won over Sengkang

Observers cite candidates who resonated with younger voters, a desire for checks and balances, and the national swing towards opposition.

Vote signals a desire for change, but not in a hurry

The PAP needs to re-examine some previous assumptions on issues such as leadership, young voters and race, says Han Fook Kwang.

Polling Day pains might have compounded voter frustration

Waiting in long queues may have swung a few voters, but the effect is hardly significant, say analysts.

New community Covid-19 patient linked to infected schoolmate from Jurong West Secondary School

The 13-year-old girl, is linked to another Secondary 1 student, a 13-year-old boy who was announced by MOH earlier this week as a coronavirus patient.

Complacency and confusion: Why some countries are seeing a Covid-19 resurgence

Less deadly but no less virulent, the coronavirus is testing governments again.

Cutting down the use of CPF for properties

If you have regular income but find that the balance in your Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account (OA) is still low, it could be a sign that you have used too much of it to pay for your home.

Experience the world with cosy, virtual tours - meet mini horses, try laughter yoga

It is not the end of the world for travel lovers deprived of an escape to elsewhere during the pandemic.

Top 5: Delectable food shows to devour

Those that whet the writer's appetite are invariably those that trace the origins of what people eat and feature recipes that are easy to follow.

