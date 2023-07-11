Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 11, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
16,000 lower-income households to get public transport vouchers from July
Turkey gives green light to Swedish Nato membership bid
China announces 11 foreign aid projects to court developing countries
They sat exams but have no marks: S’porean students in UK universities hit by marking boycott
No perfect English, no problem, says presidential hopeful George Goh
Pre-pandemic inflation levels out of reach without further moderation of wages
Tight manpower and domestic consumption demand has kept Singapore's core inflation particularly sticky.
New programme aims to make lab-grown meat safe from contamination
If successful, the initiative can increase the yield and quality of alternative foods, while reducing costs.
Additional escalators to be installed at Little India, Toa Payoh MRT station exits as part of improvement works
Other works include providing railings and barriers, and extending covered linkways at other stations.
Souk to Sahara: Morocco’s best sights in two weeks
From the bustling Marrakech to Chefchaouen’s iconic blue streets, here are the cities in Morocco you should not miss.
Suicide: Not as simple as mind over matter
Young people need quicker access to counselling instead of having their concerns dismissed, says the writer.