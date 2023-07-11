Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 11, 2023

Updated
Published
36 min ago

16,000 lower-income households to get public transport vouchers from July

Some 300,000 vouchers, each worth $30, have been disbursed since last December.

Turkey gives green light to Swedish Nato membership bid

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described it as a “historic” step.

China announces 11 foreign aid projects to court developing countries

The projects include building a windmill in Uzbekistan and a hospital in Ecuador.

They sat exams but have no marks: S’porean students in UK universities hit by marking boycott

“It places us in a very uncertain situation,” one student said.

No perfect English, no problem, says presidential hopeful George Goh

Rather, being authentic and showing sincerity may be more important, he said.

Pre-pandemic inflation levels out of reach without further moderation of wages

Tight manpower and domestic consumption demand has kept Singapore's core inflation particularly sticky.

New programme aims to make lab-grown meat safe from contamination

If successful, the initiative can increase the yield and quality of alternative foods, while reducing costs.

Additional escalators to be installed at Little India, Toa Payoh MRT station exits as part of improvement works

Other works include providing railings and barriers, and extending covered linkways at other stations.

Souk to Sahara: Morocco’s best sights in two weeks

From the bustling Marrakech to Chefchaouen’s iconic blue streets, here are the cities in Morocco you should not miss.

Suicide: Not as simple as mind over matter

Young people need quicker access to counselling instead of having their concerns dismissed, says the writer.

