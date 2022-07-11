Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 11.

Japan's LDP wins big in Upper House election after Abe's assassination

PM Kishida says the successful holding of polls is proof that the country will not bow down to terrorism.

READ MORE HERE

More roadside carpark spaces in the CBD to be converted into bicycle parking facilities

The LTA aims to create a total of 100 new bicycle parking spots in the CBD by this quarter.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Are you living in a dengue cluster?

Singapore’s biggest cluster contains 529 infections. Do you live near it?

READ MORE HERE

Demand for sea vacations on the rise as cruise lines in Singapore resume port calls

The fly-cruise segment is also expected to rebound strongly.

READ MORE HERE

Sers no longer viewed as a guaranteed 'windfall' after Ang Mo Kio episode

Residents there were faced with having to fork out up to $100,000 for a similarly sized replacement flat.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?

Those who are eligible for boosters are strongly recommended to take their jabs without delay.

READ MORE HERE

Filling Boris Johnson's shoes will be a huge task of restoring faith in good governance

The outgoing British PM's Conservative party will struggle to overcome his negative influence.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian police looking for woman who ripped off car plate, tried to stop vehicle from moving

Wanted for committing mischief near the Malaysian checkpoint, she was in a red Kia with a S’pore licence plate.

READ MORE HERE

More people working out at gyms than before the pandemic

More than 238,600 people used the 26 ActiveSG gyms in May, a 6% rise compared with the same month in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

The Serb is now one Slam ahead of Roger Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Majors.

READ MORE HERE

