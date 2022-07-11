Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 11.
Japan's LDP wins big in Upper House election after Abe's assassination
PM Kishida says the successful holding of polls is proof that the country will not bow down to terrorism.
More roadside carpark spaces in the CBD to be converted into bicycle parking facilities
The LTA aims to create a total of 100 new bicycle parking spots in the CBD by this quarter.
Interactive: Are you living in a dengue cluster?
Demand for sea vacations on the rise as cruise lines in Singapore resume port calls
Sers no longer viewed as a guaranteed 'windfall' after Ang Mo Kio episode
Residents there were faced with having to fork out up to $100,000 for a similarly sized replacement flat.
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
Those who are eligible for boosters are strongly recommended to take their jabs without delay.
Filling Boris Johnson's shoes will be a huge task of restoring faith in good governance
The outgoing British PM's Conservative party will struggle to overcome his negative influence.
Malaysian police looking for woman who ripped off car plate, tried to stop vehicle from moving
Wanted for committing mischief near the Malaysian checkpoint, she was in a red Kia with a S’pore licence plate.
More people working out at gyms than before the pandemic
More than 238,600 people used the 26 ActiveSG gyms in May, a 6% rise compared with the same month in 2019.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam
The Serb is now one Slam ahead of Roger Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Majors.