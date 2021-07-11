Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 11.
Unlinked Covid-19 cases in S'pore increase from 1 to 9 in past week
There were no locally transmitted cases reported on Saturday, the first time since April 25.
S'pore tightens border measures for travellers from Indonesia amid spike in Covid-19 cases there
Entry approvals for travellers from Indonesia who are not citizens or PRs here will be reduced with immediate effect.
Nurses busier amid shortage; Govt to grow S'pore workforce and boost productivity
Foreign nurses make up about one-third of the overall nursing workforce in Singapore.
Help pours in for siblings with rare disorder in Singapore
Titus and Justina, aged 24 and 30, have Niemann-Pick disease type C and require round-the-clock care.
Be smart when buying financial products
The latest MAS campaign has uncovered some pitfalls that consumers should watch out for.
Head to these 7 cafes in Singapore for a sweet escape
They include the floral and safari-themed A Beautiful Day in Changi and Bali-themed Bali On The Cove.
Durian Pilots take off as four airline captains start business in S'pore to ride out Covid-19 pandemic
They were forced to turn to gigs and part-time work until they landed on a chance to set up a durian business.
NParks will add new access link from Holland Green Linear Park to Rail Corridor
A new access point Holland Green Linear Park, at 10 Holland Green, will be opened from Q3 next year.
Coronavirus: 90-year-old in Belgium infected with 'two variants at once'
The 90-year-old woman died after being infected with both the Alpha and Beta variants of the coronavirus.
Two food operators in S'pore probed for illegally supplying pre-packed meat to supermarket chain
Both were not licensed to do so; the products include smoked pork trotters and smoked pig ears.