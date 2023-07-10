Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 10, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Family offices in spotlight over how much value they bring to Singapore
More teen girls in Singapore needing surgery to correct curvature of spine
KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and National University Hospital are seeing more scoliosis cases.
A softer approach by Yellen, but still a tough sell in Beijing
When there’s a high-profile relationship that’s as consequential yet tense as the one between the US and China, people read too much into everything, said the writer.
He will be ‘deeply missed’: PM Lee sends condolences to wife of late economist Lim Chong Yah
Prof Lim, an eminent economist who was conferred the Distinguished Service Order in 2000, died on Saturday, aged 91.
A strong Singapore culture requires learning from others, says Tharman
Mr Tharman made the remark at Zhen Ren Gong temple in Redhill – his first public appearance after resigning from politics to run for the presidency.
At least 4 die in US doing deadly ‘jump off the boat’ TikTok challenge
Prepare for PSLE oral exams: Practise with informal debates and record reading aloud
Experienced teachers share tips on how to deal with tough pronunciation or lack of personal experience to share.
PM Anwar gets flak in Malaysia’s Muslim belt over poor economy, subsidy cuts
Many are blaming PM Anwar for subsidy cuts on electricity and the haj, as well as the high cost of living.
Soup ladle, luggage bag: Quick-thinking passersby in Taiwan subdue slasher before he kills woman
The woman was viciously attacked by a man with a box cutter who had followed her into an alley.