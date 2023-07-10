Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 10, 2023

Family offices in spotlight over how much value they bring to Singapore

Payoffs in jobs and investments are why advocates want more support for the sector.

More teen girls in Singapore needing surgery to correct curvature of spine

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and National University Hospital are seeing more scoliosis cases.

A softer approach by Yellen, but still a tough sell in Beijing

When there’s a high-profile relationship that’s as consequential yet tense as the one between the US and China, people read too much into everything, said the writer.

He will be ‘deeply missed’: PM Lee sends condolences to wife of late economist Lim Chong Yah

Prof Lim, an eminent economist who was conferred the Distinguished Service Order in 2000, died on Saturday, aged 91.

A strong Singapore culture requires learning from others, says Tharman

Mr Tharman made the remark at Zhen Ren Gong temple in Redhill – his first public appearance after resigning from politics to run for the presidency.

At least 4 die in US doing deadly ‘jump off the boat’ TikTok challenge

State officials said they died instantly after they broke their necks.

Prepare for PSLE oral exams: Practise with informal debates and record reading aloud

Experienced teachers share tips on how to deal with tough pronunciation or lack of personal experience to share.

PM Anwar gets flak in Malaysia’s Muslim belt over poor economy, subsidy cuts

Many are blaming PM Anwar for subsidy cuts on electricity and the haj, as well as the high cost of living.

Soup ladle, luggage bag: Quick-thinking passersby in Taiwan subdue slasher before he kills woman

The woman was viciously attacked by a man with a box cutter who had followed her into an alley.

Half of Lentor Hills Residences units sold on launch weekend at average of $2,080 psf

A total of 298 units in the 99-year leasehold project were sold as at 5pm on Sunday.

