Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 10.
'This is revolution': Thousands in Sri Lanka storm President's home
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his home on Friday night amid a crippling economic crisis.
PM Wickremesinghe offers to resign: A timeline of Sri Lanka's crisis
The island nation has suffered months of acute food and fuel shortages as well as galloping inflation.
Shock over Abe's senseless death, but grief tempered by concern as ex-PM feted despite his flaws
The response among those who disagreed with aspects of his leadership was far more muted.
The DIY gun used to kill Abe was simple to make, analysts say
Abe had loving relationship with outspoken wife, Akie
NDP 2023 to be held at the Padang: Ng Eng Hen
This year's parade will be the final one to be held at the Marina Bay floating platform.
More complaints of illegal deployment of maids in last two years: MOM
In many cases, maids were deployed by their employers to take care of a child or elderly parent at a family member's house.
Residents and stallholders worry about price hikes as coffee shop sales see record prices
Residents' concerns over price hikes stem from worries that the new owners will charge more for rent, a worry the tenants share.
'My PSLE score was just 180': Trailblazing robotics technopreneur who was written off as academic no-hoper
Once written off as an academic failure, Gavin Pathross is now a trailblazing technopreneur.
4 money tips to note when mortgage rates rise
With rising rates, borrowers should consider paying off the loan instead of saving more money in the near term.