Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 10

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 10.

'This is revolution': Thousands in Sri Lanka storm President's home

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his home on Friday night amid a crippling economic crisis.

PM Wickremesinghe offers to resign: A timeline of Sri Lanka's crisis

The island nation has suffered months of acute food and fuel shortages as well as galloping inflation.

Shock over Abe's senseless death, but grief tempered by concern as ex-PM feted despite his flaws

The response among those who disagreed with aspects of his leadership was far more muted.

The DIY gun used to kill Abe was simple to make, analysts say

The gun measured 40cm by 20cm and was made of materials such as metal and wood.

Abe had loving relationship with outspoken wife, Akie

The couple were married for more than 30 years and have no children.

NDP 2023 to be held at the Padang: Ng Eng Hen

This year's parade will be the final one to be held at the Marina Bay floating platform. 

More complaints of illegal deployment of maids in last two years: MOM

In many cases, maids were deployed by their employers to take care of a child or elderly parent at a family member's house.

Residents and stallholders worry about price hikes as coffee shop sales see record prices

Residents' concerns over price hikes stem from worries that the new owners will charge more for rent, a worry the tenants share.

'My PSLE score was just 180': Trailblazing robotics technopreneur who was written off as academic no-hoper

Gavin Pathross was a late bloomer who became a hotshot digital maestro in China. The trailblazing entrepreneur now fronts Ross Digital, which offers AI and robotic solutions for the F&B industry including robot baristas.

Once written off as an academic failure, Gavin Pathross is now a trailblazing technopreneur.

4 money tips to note when mortgage rates rise

With rising rates, borrowers should consider paying off the loan instead of saving more money in the near term.

