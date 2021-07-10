Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 10.
GE2020, one year on: 8 highlights of S'pore's political landscape
How have the events of a year ago reshaped politics for the longer term?
The great Covid-19 pandemic exit: Is normalcy within reach yet?
Indexes pressure infection-ridden nations to show recovery signs for economic benefits.
Hong Kong government urged to scrap travel bubble plan with Singapore
Lawmakers said HK should not offer quarantine-free travel to people from places that do not have the same "Covid zero" target.
Active Covid-19 cases in ICU or those who require oxygen lowest in 18 days
There was one locally transmitted case, making it the 12th day in a row of single-digit community cases.
Those taking Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now get second dose in 3 weeks instead of 4
The latest change does not affect people taking the Moderna jab.
G-20 panel calls for $100b in urgent reforms over next five years to combat pandemics
Panel said pandemics will cost govts 700 times what it is proposing in yearly additional investments.
Benefits of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO
Earlier, Europe's drug regulator said it had found a possible link between heart inflammation and mRNA vaccines.
Ultra-rich still drawn to S'pore as wealth hub
Singapore's strengths are its strong legal system and sophisticated private banking community.
Grab CEO Anthony Tan's family grabs Bin Tong Park good class bungalow for $40m
Mr Tan's wife, Chloe Tong, bought the home from a doctor, according to media reports.
S'pore's largest man-made floating wetlands at Jurong Lake Gardens unveiled
The 3,850 sq m floating wetlands are in Singapore's first heartland gardens.