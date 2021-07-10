Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 10.

GE2020, one year on: 8 highlights of S'pore's political landscape

How have the events of a year ago reshaped politics for the longer term?

READ MORE HERE

The great Covid-19 pandemic exit: Is normalcy within reach yet?

Indexes pressure infection-ridden nations to show recovery signs for economic benefits.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong government urged to scrap travel bubble plan with Singapore

Lawmakers said HK should not offer quarantine-free travel to people from places that do not have the same "Covid zero" target.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Active Covid-19 cases in ICU or those who require oxygen lowest in 18 days

There was one locally transmitted case, making it the 12th day in a row of single-digit community cases.

READ MORE HERE

Those taking Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now get second dose in 3 weeks instead of 4

The latest change does not affect people taking the Moderna jab.

READ MORE HERE

G-20 panel calls for $100b in urgent reforms over next five years to combat pandemics

Panel said pandemics will cost govts 700 times what it is proposing in yearly additional investments.

READ MORE HERE

Benefits of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

Earlier, Europe's drug regulator said it had found a possible link between heart inflammation and mRNA vaccines.

READ MORE HERE

Ultra-rich still drawn to S'pore as wealth hub

Singapore's strengths are its strong legal system and sophisticated private banking community.

READ MORE HERE

Grab CEO Anthony Tan's family grabs Bin Tong Park good class bungalow for $40m

Mr Tan's wife, Chloe Tong, bought the home from a doctor, according to media reports.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's largest man-made floating wetlands at Jurong Lake Gardens unveiled

The 3,850 sq m floating wetlands are in Singapore's first heartland gardens.

READ MORE HERE