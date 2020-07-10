Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 10.
Singapore GE2020: Steps to keep voting safe for today's polls
Hand sanitisers and disposable gloves are in place at every polling station as more than 2.65 million voters head to the ballot box.
Get close to the action on Polling Day with ST's full multimedia coverage
To ensure that Singaporeans are kept well informed with the latest news, The Straits Times will be putting out special programmes and editions across all its platforms.
Voters unable to stick to allotted time slots can still vote at other times, says ELD
Seniors who are assigned voting time bands in the morning on Polling Day can vote at other times, if they are unable to stick to their allocated time slots.
Gold prices' surge to 9-year high may support Singapore's exports
The precious metal has, for most of this year, bolstered non-oil domestic exports against the coronavirus-induced collapse in global demand for goods.
E-escape room for young people to learn about mental illnesses
The game, commissioned by the National Council of Social Service, aims to reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help.
Find out where your polling station is and when you should vote
Polling stations open from 8am to 8pm on July 10.
Public servants set up polling stations on Cooling-off Day for July 10 polls
Polling booths were set up at void decks, precinct pavilions, schools and community clubs, with tables arranged in neat rows for polling officers, and signs directing voters to the stations.
Use a family member's phone to access SingPass
People who do not own mobile phones, especially the elderly, will soon be able to access government e-services via a family member's phone.
#Stayhome guide for Friday: Listen to jazz, cook crispy chewy oyster omelette and more
Take some time to destress with music or start the long Polling Day weekend with your children by doing kid-friendly science experiments.
Why casino's $42m claim against S'porean was struck out
An Australian casino's bid to recover an A$43.2 million (S$42 million) gambling debt from a Singaporean high roller here has failed on public policy grounds.