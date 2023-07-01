Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 1, 2023

Updated
Published
36 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

China’s new foreign relations law will provide guidance for officials, ensure consistency

The legislation, alongside an anti-spying law, serves to codify what has already been in practice, experts say.

READ MORE HERE

Is Singapore and the region ready for El Nino?

Is the region ready for hotter, drier weather? And how is the heat affecting ordinary people?

READ MORE HERE

Month-long initiative to rally Singaporeans around environmental sustainability

Go Green SG features more than 300 activities organised by over 150 partners in July.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More rainfall expected in July, with thundery showers over various areas: Weatherman

The total rainfall for the first half of July is likely to be above average over most parts of the island.

READ MORE HERE

Scattering of ashes in Garden of Peace gains popularity, but majority still opt for niche

NEA receives around 150 applications a month for inland ash scattering at the Garden of Peace.

READ MORE HERE

Are Singaporeans attaching too much status to the car?

The widespread interest in Lexus being used as taxis reveals a hang-up about branded products, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia minister urges probe into ‘culture of corruption’ among some KLIA officers

He learnt that some travellers were asked to pay several thousand ringgit or face detention at the airport.

READ MORE HERE

Clock ticking for Move Forward-led coalition in Thailand to resolve differences

Lack of agreement could hurt its chances to become the government.

READ MORE HERE

1 taken to hospital, about 50 people evacuated after HDB flat in Tanjong Pagar catches fire

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a fifth-floor unit.

READ MORE HERE

Encounter the Upside Down at Stranger Things immersive experience at Bugis+

Stranger Things: The Encounter, inspired by the hit Netflix series, runs until Oct 1.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top