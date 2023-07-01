Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 1, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China’s new foreign relations law will provide guidance for officials, ensure consistency
The legislation, alongside an anti-spying law, serves to codify what has already been in practice, experts say.
Is Singapore and the region ready for El Nino?
Is the region ready for hotter, drier weather? And how is the heat affecting ordinary people?
Month-long initiative to rally Singaporeans around environmental sustainability
Go Green SG features more than 300 activities organised by over 150 partners in July.
More rainfall expected in July, with thundery showers over various areas: Weatherman
The total rainfall for the first half of July is likely to be above average over most parts of the island.
Scattering of ashes in Garden of Peace gains popularity, but majority still opt for niche
NEA receives around 150 applications a month for inland ash scattering at the Garden of Peace.
Are Singaporeans attaching too much status to the car?
The widespread interest in Lexus being used as taxis reveals a hang-up about branded products, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
Malaysia minister urges probe into ‘culture of corruption’ among some KLIA officers
He learnt that some travellers were asked to pay several thousand ringgit or face detention at the airport.
Clock ticking for Move Forward-led coalition in Thailand to resolve differences
1 taken to hospital, about 50 people evacuated after HDB flat in Tanjong Pagar catches fire
Encounter the Upside Down at Stranger Things immersive experience at Bugis+
Stranger Things: The Encounter, inspired by the hit Netflix series, runs until Oct 1.