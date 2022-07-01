Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 1.

No smoking in all public parks, retirement age raised to 63: Changes from July 1 you need to know

Charges for some Covid-19 care will rise, the retirement age will be 63 and there will be fewer spots for smokers to light up.

READ MORE HERE

Heartland businesses, households find ways to lower electricity bills

Some lower the air-con temperature, while others close earlier for the day.

READ MORE HERE

No need to panic but exercise care as home loan interest rates rise

The Singapore property market could also take a breather as buyers digest the prospect of higher rates.

READ MORE HERE

Jokowi delivers Zelensky’s message to Putin, urges dialogue

He was speaking at a news conference alongside his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

READ MORE HERE

Used to getting her own way, Philippine President Marcos Jr's wife expected to co-steer country

Lawyer Louise Araneta-Marcos is tough, smart and even said to have sidelined her mother-in-law Imelda Marcos.

READ MORE HERE

Hiring for SAF's new cyber service to start in July, centre for digital ops to be set up

The Ministry of Defence will be proposing legislation in Parliament to officially set up the Digital and Intelligence Service.

READ MORE HERE

City of change: Hong Kong marks 25th anniversary of handover

Hong Kong has undergone a seismic shift politically and socially under Beijing's direction since its handover to China on July 1, 1997. The Straits Times takes a look at how things have changed.

READ MORE HERE

Early academic gaps between students too significant for comfort and must be closed: Tharman

Mr Tharman also touched on the need to broaden S'pore's meritocracy, and to strengthen a sense of togetherness by increasing social mixing.

READ MORE HERE

Bowling: S'pore record best showing at Under-21 World C'ships with four golds and a bronze

SBF president Valerie Teo, a gold medallist at this event in 2006, says the success affirms its youth development efforts.

READ MORE HERE

Bhutan to welcome tourists 'who can spend' for first time since Covid-19

Tourists would be allowed to enter Bhutan from Sept 23.

READ MORE HERE

