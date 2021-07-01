Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 1.

3 new Covid-19 cases linked to Changi General Hospital

All five locally transmitted cases declared on Wednesday have been linked to previous cases and were detected under quarantine.

Herd immunity, recruits to stay home when they book out: How SAF is coping with Covid-19 new normal

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen outlines how the SAF will transition to a "new normal" of living with the Covid-19 disease.

Police report made against doctor for allegedly posting anti-Islam comments online

A report had been filed against Dr Kho Kwang Po for his posts online about Muslims and Islam, and investigations are ongoing.

Guests of Chinese Communist Party's centennial events get a list of dos and don'ts

On the list: refrain from taking toilet breaks after 7.30am; no hats; no taking personal belongings.

Global views of China remain negative, but Singapore an exception

Other advanced economies continue to view China in a broadly negative light, the latest Pew survey showed.

Food recalled from Ho Kee Pau's Nex outlet after hygiene lapses by supplier

The lapses were observed in the food preparation and assembly areas of HKP Food Technology's premises at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok North.

Secretlab gaming chair co-founder Ian Ang snaps up GCB, penthouse for $51m

The purchases were made after a two-year search and "careful consideration".

Rolls-Royce cars poised for record sales in Singapore

While the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is garnering strong demand, there is not enough allocation from the factory.

2 men fined over illegal withdrawal of $32,000 from CPF account

The men made use of the CPF Investment Scheme to trade shares with each other at artificial prices.

170 Pines club members who sued tycoon over relocation get nominal $1,500 damages each

The High Court judge found that motoring tycoon Peter Kwee's company was liable only for breach of contract.

