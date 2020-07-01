Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 1

This is a crisis election that will shape Singapore's future, says PM Lee
Mr Lee said PAP does not take for granted that voters will naturally keep voting for the ruling party.
Tactical surprises signal keen contests as parties vie for votes
One would have thought an election campaign held in the midst of Covid-19 would be calmer. The run-up to GE2020 so far has been anything but that.
WP candidates face uphill battle but will prove they are not pushovers, says Pritam Singh
The Workers' Party is fielding 21 candidates in six constituencies for the July 10 general election.
Could DPM Heng's move change WP's long-term strategy?
If the PAP is to retain East Coast GRC, the WP will have to decide how seriously it wants to challenge what is likely to be the ward of the sitting prime minister.
Find out where your polling station is and when you should vote
Each voter is allocated a two-hour window in which he is encouraged to head to his polling station.
Singapore PR returning from India is first imported Covid-19 case since June 14
The 44-year-old was placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival on June 24. She developed symptoms during SHN.
US could hit 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day if nothing changes: Fauci
The infectious disease expert said the US was headed in the "wrong direction" on the pandemic.
US, allies deplore China's new Hong Kong security law
China says the law is necessary to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.
He beat cancer in childhood to chase dream of being chef
Jarenn Foo dealt with hits to his health time and time again as a child.
#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Explore Ghibli Museum, be an Insta-cook and more
A series of short video clips takes you through Japanese animation giant Studio Ghibli's museum in Japan.