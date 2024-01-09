Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 9, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

New not-for-profit acute hospital model to be introduced in Singapore

The new model aims to provide more options for Singaporeans seeking care in the private healthcare sector, says MOH.

ST Explains: What rights do workers have in the layoff process?

Those who have worked for the employer for less than two years are not entitled to payouts, but companies may choose to make a goodwill payment.

President Tharman briefed by DPM Wong on projected returns from investing S’pore reserves

DPM Wong outlined the impact of major factors, like climate change and the weakening of global order, on returns expected over the long term from investing the reserves.

No cases of children abused by adoptive parents in recent years: MSF

The ministry was responding to queries following the sentencing of a man who sexually abused a teenage girl whom he wanted to adopt.

At least 180 victims lost $2.6m in December to social media job offer scams

In some cases, scammers deceived victims by providing them with fake employment contracts.

United Airlines finds loose bolts on some Boeing 737 Max planes

The Boeing model has been grounded after a cabin panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane in mid-flight on Friday local time.

Blinken warns of ‘consequences’ for Houthis if Red Sea strikes persist

Tensions are rising in the Red Sea, the gateway to the Suez Canal that’s crucial to global trade, where Houthis have attacked commercial ships in response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Kudos to studying for good grades, but education has a bigger purpose

We need to help students realise that there’s more value in the process of learning, says the writer. 

Will the US dollar tank in 2024? Don’t bet on it just yet

While there is a strong case for the greenback to weaken in 2024, there are forces that could prevent this, notes Vikram Khanna.

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

He collected 103 caps for West Germany, winning the 1972 European championship and then the World Cup on home soil.

