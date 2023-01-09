Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 9

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Private property rents for 2022 at highest level since 2013
Analysts say limited supply and rising demand from foreigners mean landlords are now calling the shots.
Children, teens in S’pore more physically active than global average but still miss target: Study
Singapore scored C- for overall physical activity in a global study that awarded grades to 57 countries based on how active and healthy their children were.
Hawkers, postmen, shopkeepers to keep an eye on the elderly in Cheng San-Seletar
They can sound the alert when something is amiss, such as a resident’s overflowing letterbox or patrons missing their usual coffee sessions.
Singaporeans not putting off travel plans to Thailand despite new Covid-19 rules
Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court
The invasion poses an immediate problem for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Jair Bolsonaro in the most fraught election in a generation last year.
Talent-hungry HK approves over 200 work passes a day under new scheme
The city wants to attract top talent after it lost about 140,000 workers over the past two years.
International students find a different Wuhan upon return
Pre-pandemic, Wuhan had the country’s highest concentration of international students.
‘Experience is always a teacher’: What nurses have learnt after three years of Covid-19
Despite multiple challenges, they adapted and feel prepared for the next wave or pandemic.
Investors advised to relook current portfolios in 2023
To generate returns that beat inflation, financial advisors say investors should have a good amount of risk assets like equities in their portfolio.
JC or polytechnic? How to guide your child into making a choice
Knowing your child's learning style, strengths and interests will help with making the right choice.