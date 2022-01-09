Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 9

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 9, 2022.

 

Asia grapples with explosive Covid-19 surge due to Omicron variant

Japan, Australia, the Philippines and India are seeing a rising number of cases.

Tourism sector hopeful of recovery despite new lows

There was an uptick in the final months of last year in passports issued, even though the year had the fewest number for passport renewals and applications in 15 years.

Young couple lost $120k in fake text message scam targeting OCBC Bank customers

At least 469 people fell victim to phishing scams involving OCBC Bank in the last two weeks of December.

Lunch with Sumiko: Aaron Tan, from Teck Whye Secondary to US$1 billion start-up

In his teens, Aaron Tan taught himself how to code and made hundreds of thousands of dollars doing Internet-related deals. In 2015, he started Carro with two friends and the used car platform has joined the ranks of startup unicorns.

Aaron Tan bristles with a self-confidence that is a little unnerving up close in a lunch setting.

Married couples had more sex during circuit breaker: Study

It also finds that stress, fatigue and marital satisfaction are still major determinants of sexual activity and frequency.

Abandoned trolleys a costly $150,000 headache for supermarkets

Municipal Services Office received 6,559 reports of abandoned trolleys last year through its OneService app.

Restaurants see brisk business, steady bookings ahead of Chinese New Year

They say deliveries and takeaways will once again be a big part of the celebrations this year.

Athletics: Jeevaneesh Soundararajah breaks Soh Rui Yong's 2.4km record at Pocari Sweat Run

The performance earnt him $700 cash and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat, as well as other prizes, including massages and 700 packets of chicken rice.

How to save thousands of dollars on home renovation

You don't have to splash out big bucks to buy a new home if you want to enjoy the latest interior designs and features.

8 S'pore female celebs who are pushing 50 and proud to flaunt it

In their mid-40s, stars like actress Cynthia Koh and ex-model Huda Ali show off their bodies confidently.

