Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 9.
Govt to pass law to ensure TraceTogether data can be used only for serious crimes
The Government also acknowledged its error in not stating earlier that such data can be used for criminal probe.
Covid-19 vaccine 101: All you need to know, from what to expect to how safe it is
From safety to efficacy and the nation's vaccination strategy, Insight answers all the key questions.
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
"We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said.
Experts and lawmakers aghast at US Capitol security failure
As many as 60 Capitol Police officers were injured in the mayhem, many hit with lead pipes.
Three million masks every minute: How Covid-19 is choking the planet
Did you know that the surge in the use of disposable masks could lead to a growing environmental problem that may last much longer than the pandemic itself?
S'porean man is 3rd Covid-19 community case found among Crowne Plaza Changi Airport staff
The man who works at the Azur restaurant was among the two new community cases.
Malaysians who are S'pore PRs can apply to return home for leave
From Jan 11, they can apply for the Periodic Commuting Arrangement scheme.
Singapore banks enhance payment services as sector opens up
Consumers can expect a wider variety of digital payment services this year.
Bring your umbrella out this weekend, and next week too, as S'pore's rainy weather continues
Rainfall for the first half of January is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.
Tesla shows location of its first charger in Singapore
The move reaffirms the company's intention to return here.