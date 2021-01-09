Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 9.

Govt to pass law to ensure TraceTogether data can be used only for serious crimes

The Government also acknowledged its error in not stating earlier that such data can be used for criminal probe.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccine 101: All you need to know, from what to expect to how safe it is

From safety to efficacy and the nation's vaccination strategy, Insight answers all the key questions.

READ MORE HERE

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

"We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said.

READ MORE HERE

Experts and lawmakers aghast at US Capitol security failure

As many as 60 Capitol Police officers were injured in the mayhem, many hit with lead pipes.

READ MORE HERE

Three million masks every minute: How Covid-19 is choking the planet

Did you know that the surge in the use of disposable masks could lead to a growing environmental problem that may last much longer than the pandemic itself?

READ MORE HERE

S'porean man is 3rd Covid-19 community case found among Crowne Plaza Changi Airport staff

The man who works at the Azur restaurant was among the two new community cases.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysians who are S'pore PRs can apply to return home for leave

From Jan 11, they can apply for the Periodic Commuting Arrangement scheme.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore banks enhance payment services as sector opens up

Consumers can expect a wider variety of digital payment services this year.

READ MORE HERE

Bring your umbrella out this weekend, and next week too, as S'pore's rainy weather continues

Rainfall for the first half of January is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Tesla shows location of its first charger in Singapore

The move reaffirms the company's intention to return here.

READ MORE HERE