Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 9.

Two rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone



A Jan 8, 2020, satellite image reportedly shows damage to the Ain al-Asad US airbase in western Iraq, after being hit by rockets from Iran. PHOTO: AFP



The attack came nearly 24 hours after Teheran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition forces. "Iran appears to be standing down," US President Trump said in his televised appearance.

Singapore's MFA calls for maximum restraint in Middle East tensions, urges dialogue



University students attend a protest against the US and Iran interventions, in Basra, Iraq, on Jan 8, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



"Singapore is deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Middle East and is monitoring the situation closely," an MFA spokesman said.

Noisy neighbours case: Couple who flout court order risk jail, says MinLaw



An Exclusion Order on the front door of a flat directing Madam Iwa and Mr Low Bok Siong to leave their Pending Road residence for a month. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



They could also be prosecuted by the state, said a State Courts spokesman.

Baby found in rubbish bin: Support network in place for distressed pregnant women, say social workers



Cleaners putting back the contents of a rubbish chute bin at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 after it had been checked by investigators. A baby boy was found alive in the bin on Jan 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



However, despite all the help services, there are the few who fall through the cracks.

Western intelligence agencies see no signs Ukraine airliner was shot down: Canadian source



Relatives of crew members aboard the Ukranian jet mourn at a memorial at Boryspil international airport outside Kiev. PHOTO: REUTERS



The source, who declined to be identified, said the agencies believed the Boeing 737 plane had suffered a technical malfunction.

SDP appeals against correction notices by Manpower Ministry in first court challenge of fake news law



The Singapore Democratic Party was ordered to put up correction notes alongside two Facebook posts and an article, and to link to the facts provided on the Government's fact-checking website Factually (above). PHOTO: GOV.SG



It comes after Manpower Minister Josephine Teo rejected the party's application to cancel three correction directions issued under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

'Everyone should behave this way': Malaysian Grab driver who cut short holiday to return S'porean passenger's wallet



Mr Sateesh Karuppusamy cut short his family holiday in Malacca to return the Prada wallet to Mr Carney Mak. PHOTO: CARNEY MAK



Mr Sateesh Karuppusamy drove back to Johor Baru to hand the Prada wallet containing about $250 in cash back to Mr Carney Mak.

Local banks to issue new notes for Chinese New Year from Jan 9



Local banks OCBC, UOB, DBS and POSB will issue the new notes and good-as-new notes from Jan 9. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Banks here will be providing new or good-as-new Singapore dollar notes to customers for CNY.

'You're the PM, take charge': Malaysian graft busters release audio clips allegedly of Najib conspiring to cover up 1MDB scandal



One of the conversations allegedly involve former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, BERNAMA



Graft busters say the nine clips show a clear case of abuse of power, conspiracy.

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan



Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut. PHOTO: REUTERS



Proclaiming his innocence, he has accused Japanese prosecutors and government officials of conspiring to topple him.

