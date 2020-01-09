Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 9.
Two rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone
The attack came nearly 24 hours after Teheran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition forces. "Iran appears to be standing down," US President Trump said in his televised appearance.
Singapore's MFA calls for maximum restraint in Middle East tensions, urges dialogue
"Singapore is deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Middle East and is monitoring the situation closely," an MFA spokesman said.
Noisy neighbours case: Couple who flout court order risk jail, says MinLaw
They could also be prosecuted by the state, said a State Courts spokesman.
Baby found in rubbish bin: Support network in place for distressed pregnant women, say social workers
However, despite all the help services, there are the few who fall through the cracks.
Western intelligence agencies see no signs Ukraine airliner was shot down: Canadian source
The source, who declined to be identified, said the agencies believed the Boeing 737 plane had suffered a technical malfunction.
SDP appeals against correction notices by Manpower Ministry in first court challenge of fake news law
It comes after Manpower Minister Josephine Teo rejected the party's application to cancel three correction directions issued under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.
'Everyone should behave this way': Malaysian Grab driver who cut short holiday to return S'porean passenger's wallet
Mr Sateesh Karuppusamy drove back to Johor Baru to hand the Prada wallet containing about $250 in cash back to Mr Carney Mak.
Local banks to issue new notes for Chinese New Year from Jan 9
Banks here will be providing new or good-as-new Singapore dollar notes to customers for CNY.
'You're the PM, take charge': Malaysian graft busters release audio clips allegedly of Najib conspiring to cover up 1MDB scandal
Graft busters say the nine clips show a clear case of abuse of power, conspiracy.
Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan
Proclaiming his innocence, he has accused Japanese prosecutors and government officials of conspiring to topple him.