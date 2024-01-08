Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8, 2024

19,600 BTO flats to go on sale in 2024 over three exercises instead of four

The number of BTO exercises is being adjusted to give applicants a wider range of projects in each launch, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Housing prices not expected to rise indefinitely as markets show signs of easing: Minister

National Development Minister Desmond Lee also said the authorities expect mortgage rates to “remain high for longer”.

READ MORE HERE

Iswaran’s corruption probe has had ‘big impact’ on West Coast GRC: Desmond Lee

The incident has not distracted the team from serving residents, said the National Development Minister.

READ MORE HERE

Busy showroom traffic as car COE premiums tumble

At one of the car showrooms in Leng Kee Road, there was a wait list just to speak to a car salesperson.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia elections: Jokowi locks horns with his party in battleground Solo

Solo residents believe Jokowi backs Prabowo Subianto, but it is Ganjar Pranowo who's running on the PDI-P ticket.

READ MORE HERE

Will Australia turn inwards in 2024?

After success on the global stage, PM Anthony Albanese is under pressure to tackle cost of living and other domestic issues.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Does no bonus mean it’s time to quit?

The lack of a bonus should be less of a consideration if it is an anomaly due to poorer economic performance, says an expert.

READ MORE HERE

Eyes can be windows to early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, Singapore researchers find

Eye screening may hold the promise of early detection of other diseases too, says an expert.

READ MORE HERE

Rescue of elderly woman gives heart to Japan quake aid effort battling against the clock and criticism

At least 1,000 aftershocks have been registered since the earthquake that struck at on New Year’s Day.

READ MORE HERE

Coming soon to a meal near you: Vietnamese farmed crickets see leap in demand

Farmed crickets help ease the stress that traditional livestock farming places on food, water and land.

READ MORE HERE

