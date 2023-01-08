Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Tech hub Sim Lim Square transforms into party central at night

Some retailers worry over the changing nature of the mall with the rise of nightclubs and pubs.

Crowds throng Chinatown as CNY bazaar returns after 2-year hiatus

The Festive Fair will run until Jan 21. The official opening hours are 6pm to 10pm, but most stalls open earlier.

China on alert for new Covid-19 variant as borders reopen ahead of Spring Festival

China is reopening its borders today after reversing its zero-Covid policy in December.

‘Kraken’ coronavirus subvariant: Why it is causing concern

Is it more dangerous? Does it spread more easily? And how will it affect China’s Covid-19 outbreak?

Pioneer architect behind People’s Park Complex and Golden Mile Complex dies

Mr William Lim Siew Wai died at the age of 90.

Hawkers aiming high as Unesco listing of S’pore’s hawker culture reaches two-year mark

An array of schemes and initiatives introduced has helped more people enter the trade, stay in it and become more productive at it.

Budget 2023 to address cost-of-living concerns of S’poreans: DPM Wong

He said the Government will continue to help S'poreans during these trying times, adding that S'poreans will “never walk alone”.

Deep concessions, near-scuffle signal dysfunction ahead as McCarthy wins US Speaker post

The chaos over the choice of Speaker promises even tougher battles and brinkmanship ahead, says US correspondent Charissa Yong.

Say what? English can, Singlish also can

Singapore’s fascinating version of the queen’s language should be cherished and nurtured, says the writer.

How to read the economy by looking at TikTok

Internet trends can shed light on how people are responding to a new and evolving normal.

