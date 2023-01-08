Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tech hub Sim Lim Square transforms into party central at night
Some retailers worry over the changing nature of the mall with the rise of nightclubs and pubs.
Crowds throng Chinatown as CNY bazaar returns after 2-year hiatus
The Festive Fair will run until Jan 21. The official opening hours are 6pm to 10pm, but most stalls open earlier.
China on alert for new Covid-19 variant as borders reopen ahead of Spring Festival
China is reopening its borders today after reversing its zero-Covid policy in December.
‘Kraken’ coronavirus subvariant: Why it is causing concern
Is it more dangerous? Does it spread more easily? And how will it affect China’s Covid-19 outbreak?
Pioneer architect behind People’s Park Complex and Golden Mile Complex dies
Hawkers aiming high as Unesco listing of S’pore’s hawker culture reaches two-year mark
An array of schemes and initiatives introduced has helped more people enter the trade, stay in it and become more productive at it.
Budget 2023 to address cost-of-living concerns of S’poreans: DPM Wong
He said the Government will continue to help S'poreans during these trying times, adding that S'poreans will “never walk alone”.
Deep concessions, near-scuffle signal dysfunction ahead as McCarthy wins US Speaker post
The chaos over the choice of Speaker promises even tougher battles and brinkmanship ahead, says US correspondent Charissa Yong.
Say what? English can, Singlish also can
Singapore’s fascinating version of the queen’s language should be cherished and nurtured, says the writer.
How to read the economy by looking at TikTok
Internet trends can shed light on how people are responding to a new and evolving normal.